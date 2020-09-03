The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District Fire Management program will conduct the Point Prescribed fire in the Raft River Valley, southeast of Malta, Idaho.
Burning will occur from Sept. 7 through Sept. 30, depending on weather, vegetation and ground conditions, the agency said in a press release.
The prescribed fire will target 3,000 acres of rangeland encroached on by invasive annual grasses and decadent shrubs with the goal of reducing fire occurrence and severity. Fire managers will perform ignitions over a multi-day period, with subsequent mop-up and patrol of the prescribed fire occurring for several days following the completion of ignitions.
This prescribed burn will help restore shrub and perennial grasses needed for wildlife habitat and public use.
Residual smoke may settle in the Raft River Valley in the evenings, but most of the smoke should lift and disperse.
For information, contact Kelsey Brizendine at (208) 732-7315 or kbrizendine@blm.gov.