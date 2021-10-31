SODA SPRINGS, Idaho — A phosphate mine proposed in southeast Idaho is slated for discussion in a virtual public meeting Nov. 8.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management in Idaho Falls will host the session, set for 4 to 5 p.m. Mountain time.
Public comments are due Dec. 6 on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement. It covers Itafos Conda LLC’s plan for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine. The company aims to develop several phosphate leases it holds about 16 miles northeast of Soda Springs.
Phosphate is used in fertilizer, animal feed, herbicide and wildfire flame retardant. It also is found in everyday products including carbonated drinks, toothpaste and matches. Southeast Idaho phosphate mines generate 22% of the nation’s and 2% of the world’s supply.
BLM said in a release that Husky 1 would be a surface mine similar to Itafos’ Rasmussen Valley Mine, also in southeast Idaho. If approved, the new mine’s operations would start in time to allow a transition as Rasmussen is depleted.
The company’s mine and reclamation plan includes a proposal to enlarge existing leases and use federal land as needed. That would allow for ore recovery that would otherwise be economically unfeasible.
The action that BLM proposes includes modification of an existing lease, reclamation and a special use authorization, the draft EIS summary says.
New mine surface disturbance would occur on 1,146 acres. Ore would be hauled by truck to a structure for loading extracted product. From there, it would be hauled by railroad to the Conda plant in Soda Springs.
Operations would have a storm water pollution prevention plan.
Comments can be mailed to Husky 1/North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine EIS, in care of Tetra Tech, 2525 Palmer St., Suite 2, Missoula, Mont., 59808.
Information: Bruce Hallman, BLM Idaho Falls District, 208-524-7550 or bhallman@blm.gov.
