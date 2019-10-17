The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s plan to build wildfire fuel breaks across a large swath of the West will be the focus of meetings next month in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon.
Meetings are set for:
• 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at the BLM Boise District Office, 3948 S. Development Ave., Boise.
• 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Owyhee County Museum, 17085 Basey St., Murphy, Idaho.
• 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at Jordan Valley Lions Club, 902 Bassett-U.S. 95, Jordan Valley, Ore.
Participants in the open houses can get information from technical specialists and managers, and comment on the proposals.
The agency’s Oct. 11 release of a Draft Environmental Impact Statement for its Tri-State Fuel Breaks Project initiated a 45-day comment period.
The project aims to support habitat for sage grouse and other wildlife that has been threatened by wildfire and the spread of invasive annual grasses.
In addition to taking no action, alternatives include:
• Building a fuel-break network along 808 miles of roads in Oregon and 731 miles of roads in Idaho — none in designated wilderness.
• Reducing those mileages to 558 and 505, respectively, to limit the impact on social and cultural resources as well as special management areas such as wilderness.
• Emphasizing wildlife and habitat protection with a customized, slightly smaller network of fuel breaks.
Work would tie into a system of fuel breaks in northern Nevada.
Information: Lance Okeson, BLM fuels program lead, 208-384-3300.