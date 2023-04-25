The U.S. Bureau of Land Management plans prescribed burns in southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon through the end of June.
Reducing wildfire risk, protecting sagebrush habitat and supporting rangeland research with partner agencies are among goals, according to a release from BLM’s Boise District Office.
Each burn, once started, is expected to last up to three days. Firefighter patrols are expected for up to a week afterward. Smoke may be seen from long distance depending on the condition of vegetation, according to the agency. No road closures are expected. They are:
• Strategic Fence Line: Up to 60 miles of fence lines within Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area south of Boise. Reduce tumbleweed buildup.
• Soda Fire Fuel Break: Up to 100 miles of fuel breaks along Owyhee Front mountains southwest of Marsing. Reduce vegetation along established breaks, protect rehabilitation work within 2015 Soda Fire boundary.
• Bruneau-Owyhee Sage Grouse Habitat: Burn scattered piles of precut juniper trees, previously encroaching on grouse habitat near Flint Creek Road about eight miles southeast of Jordan Valley, Ore.
• Johnston Draw Blackline: Remove vegetation, create strips to act as boundaries for a larger burn planned this fall near Reynolds Creek, about 50 miles southwest of Boise. Part of wildfire research project that includes USDA Agricultural Research Service, Idaho Department of Lands, private landowners.
For more information: 208-384-3378.
