Trout Springs Rx Fire

A firefighter from BLM’s Boise District lights piles of previously cut juniper trees in Owyhee County, Idaho.

 Neal Herbert/BLM

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management plans prescribed burns in southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon through the end of June.

Reducing wildfire risk, protecting sagebrush habitat and supporting rangeland research with partner agencies are among goals, according to a release from BLM’s Boise District Office.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you