Removing junipers (copy)

The Bureau of Land Management plans to burn downed juniper trees on 75 acres in southwest Idaho.

 Capital Press File

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Boise District plans two prescribed burns in Owyhee County, Idaho, between Nov. 14 and Nov. 30.

When they are ignited will depend on conditions.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you