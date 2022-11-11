The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Boise District plans two prescribed burns in Owyhee County, Idaho, between Nov. 14 and Nov. 30.
When they are ignited will depend on conditions.
A burn planned near Flint Creek Road about 8 miles southeast of Jordan Valley, Ore., aims to remove 75 acres of western juniper, cut and piled in an earlier phase of the Bruneau Owyhee Sage Grouse Habitat Project. Burning the piles in cool, damp conditions will eliminate a potentially hazardous wildfire fuel source, the district said in a release.
The habitat project aims to remove juniper, which can crowd out plants suited to grouse nesting, provide a perch for raptors and prevent some rainfall from reaching the ground.
The planned Soda Fuel Breaks Burn is slated near Cow Creek Road about 7 miles northeast of Jordan Valley. The 80-acre burn aims to reduce fire risk in identified fuel breaks — which break up or fragment continuous fire fuels — by removing unsafe accumulations of vegetation along fence lines and roads, BLM said.
The burns are expected to last up to three days. Personnel and equipment will patrol the sites for five to seven days afterwards. Neither burn is expected to prompt road closures.
