The Bureau of Land Management has extended the comment period for the Lava Ridge wind project in Idaho.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District extended the public comment period for the Lava Ridge wind project’s draft environmental impact statement by 30 days to April 20.

The project, which would be one of the country’s largest wind power developments, is proposed about 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls, Idaho. It would have up to 400 turbines on about 84,000 acres of federal, state and private land in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties.

