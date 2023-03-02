The U.S. Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District extended the public comment period for the Lava Ridge wind project’s draft environmental impact statement by 30 days to April 20.
The project, which would be one of the country’s largest wind power developments, is proposed about 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls, Idaho. It would have up to 400 turbines on about 84,000 acres of federal, state and private land in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties.
BLM in the impact statement said it prefers two smaller-scale alternatives.
Strong concern has been expressed by citizen groups, the governor and lieutenant governor, and three of four members of the state’s congressional delegation.
Developer Magic Valley Energy, a unit of New York-based LS Power, has said it continues to work with BLM and stakeholders including ranchers and farmers, communities, and advocates for the nearby Minidoka National Historic Site, a World War II internment facility.
“The depth of the analysis in the impact statement has prompted many to request the public comment period be extended to allow more time for people to study the document,” Mike Courtney, BLM Twin Falls District manager, said in a release. “We are hopeful this extra time will alleviate concerns about being able to fully digest the document to allow for robust public feedback.”
Substantive comments that identify factual errors, data gaps, relevant methods or scientific studies are the most helpful, BLM said.
Comments can be made through BLM’s project planning website, by email at BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov or by mail to Kasey Prestwich, project manager, BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 W. F St., Shoshone, Idaho 83352. “Lava Ridge Wind Project EIS” should be written on the envelope.
