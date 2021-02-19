A prescribed burn the U.S. Bureau of Land Management plans in southwest Idaho targets juniper “jackpots” — areas of dead trees and branches left over from treatments on 1,098 acres.
The junipers were cut in 2019 as part of the Bruneau-Owyhee Sage Grouse Habitat project. The project reduced juniper encroachment on the land.
BLM spokesman Jared Jablonski told Capital Press that juniper, which has spread into the sagebrush ecosystem in recent years, can choke out native vegetation such as sagebrush and grass.
Dead trees left over from the treatments are called "jackpots" and are a wildfire risk.
The prescribed burns between Feb. 24 and April 30 will focus on an area along Bachman Grade Road, about 8 miles southwest of Oreana and an area near Triangle, about 20 miles southwest of Oreana.
Prescribed burning will be scheduled as weather and fire-fuel conditions dictate.
Favorable conditions such as snow, high fuel moisture and new grass growth are targeted because they minimize fire spread. Crews want to contain fire spread to individual tree-debris zones to protect nearby vegetation and help quicken its recovery.
BLM said three to seven days of burning would be followed by patrol and mop-up for several days.