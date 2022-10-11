Crop production, markets and macroeconomic impacts are among topics to be addressed at the Big Idaho Potato Harvest Meeting, slated Nov. 16 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall.
The free meeting, which draws potato industry members from around the U.S., is an opportunity to hear from different industry segments, gain knowledge and to participate in addressing challenges, said Jamey Higham, Idaho Potato Commission president.
“And it’s a chance to meet and talk with other growers,” he said.
The commission sponsors the meeting, which it started in 2017. It is expected to draw about 200 people.
Much of it will cover “topics everybody is discussing now — water, inflation, demand for potatoes and potato products, and labor,” Higham said.
Doors open at 8 a.m. Presentations start at 9.
Scheduled speakers and topics include Nora Olsen, University of Idaho, bruise management; Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, state affairs; Andy Hamilton, Markon CEO, foodservice; Higham, commission update; Riley Griffin, Northwest Farm Credit Services, economic outlook; Blair Richardson, CEO of marketing organization Potatoes USA, update; and Kam Quarles, CEO of National Potato Council advocacy organization, update.
Breakout sessions are to follow with several Idaho potato industry organizations.
Higham said the Potato Commission continues to gather information on harvest, which was winding down as of early October. Some yields are down a bit from the long-term average and others are closer to average, depending on location as well as individual farm and field.