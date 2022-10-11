Crop production, markets and macroeconomic impacts are among topics to be addressed at the Big Idaho Potato Harvest Meeting, slated Nov. 16 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall.

The free meeting, which draws potato industry members from around the U.S., is an opportunity to hear from different industry segments, gain knowledge and to participate in addressing challenges, said Jamey Higham, Idaho Potato Commission president.

