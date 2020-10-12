The Idaho Potato Commission plans to offer its annual Big Idaho Potato Harvest Meeting online due to COVID-19 concerns.
The event is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 12 over the Zoom online platform.
The meeting is slated to start with national updates by National Potato Council CEO Kam Quarles and Potatoes USA President and CEO Blair Richardson. Idaho Potato Commission President and CEO Frank Muir is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m.
Muir said he will review the commission’s past year and present plans for marketing in the new crop year.
“I will also be announcing some new retail and foodservice programs, as well as international programs,” he said.
Muir plans to discuss COVID-19 impacts and how the commission, industry and federal government responded.
The commission and various potato industry groups this year secured USDA assistance for growers affected by the sudden loss of many foodservice customers.
Potato groups also worked with food banks and USDA to get staple foods to people in need, and IPC helped retailers meet much higher demand, in part by using foodservice potatoes, as families remained at home.
“One of the key things the commission demonstrated this year is how it can pivot its marketing programs to whatever circumstances our industry faces,” Muir said.
The event in recent years has drawn about 300 to Fort Hall in eastern Idaho.
The 2020 virtual version is free to attendees who contact the commission office in advance at 208-334-2350 or register online.