Unusually heavy mid-April snow and rain have slowed sugar beet planting in Idaho and Oregon, but farmers say it gave the long-season crop a better chance to thrive through this year's continuing drought.
Boise-based Amalgamated Sugar anticipates its approximately 700 grower-owners will plant about 180,000 acres to sugar beets, similar to 2021, public affairs manager Jessica Anderson said.
Brodie Griffin, Amalgamated vice president of agriculture, said April 13 that planted acres so far totaled around 53,000.
“It’s a good place to be,” he said. “We’re kind of in a holding pattern waiting for this cold and wetter weather to leave.”
Planting is a bit behind schedule, but Griffin is not concerned.
“Depending on what the rest of the month gives us, we may be able to make it up” as conditions dry and planters restart, he said. “It would be nice to get more (water) out of this. We’ll take whatever we can get.”
Chris Payne, who farms in the Ontario-Vale, Ore., area, finished planting this week.
He said he had “extremely dry” planting conditions. A cover crop he planted last fall helped keep expensive beet seed in the ground despite high winds early in the month.
“It has been so dry that a lot of beets were in dry dirt waiting for water,” Payne said. “They haven’t sprouted yet, so frost is not going to hurt them. So I guess it’s a small blessing.”
He farms in three irrigation districts, one of which faces an especially low supply.
“I basically planted beets where I have water in the district or auxiliary water to help supply” such as wells and drainage ditches, Payne said. His acreage total is similar to 2021.
“I think we’ll be able to have a crop if we can have moisture at the end to finish,” he said. If supply is low heading into August, “finishing out could be a challenge.”
Brad Griff, executive director of the Snake River Sugarbeet Growers Association, said growers and irrigation companies know how much water the crop will need through the season. Recent heavy precipitation helps save water for when it’s needed most.
Association President Randy Grant, who farms in the Eden-Hazelton area of south-central Idaho, finished planting April 8, about 12 days before many neighbors will start. Finishing early leaves more time to prepare for planting a sizable potato crop.
He said he had good soil and other planting conditions for beets.
Farmers are concerned about moisture and irrigation water amounts this season, Grant said.
“It’s too early to tell,” he said. “Obviously this storm system is putting moisture into the watershed.”
Western Idaho farmer Galen Lee on April 14 was waiting for drier conditions to plant the quarter of his beet crop that remained. Earlier, some growers in the area replanted following wind and frost.
“I’m fortunate I have enough water,” he said. “It might shut off a little early. We need good yield and a good return to cover higher input costs.”
Amalgamated, whose acres are represented by shares growers can transfer among themselves, “knows there are growers in some areas who are going to have a difficult time getting water for the whole season, and we are working through that internally with those growers,” Anderson said.