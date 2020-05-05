Small businesses impacted by COVID-19 can apply for Idaho Rebound cash grants starting next week.
The deadline is May 11-18 for businesses with up to 19 employees and May 18-22 if they have up to 50.
Grants are subject to available funding, Gov. Brad Little’s office announced.
Little on April 30 announced $300 million in cash grants, part of the state’s $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief, would be made available in grants. More than 30,000 businesses could benefit.
His Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee finalized loan eligibility criteria and related details May 1, the same day the state started a phased reopening of its economy.
A National Federation of Independent Business Survey released May 5 found that 77% of members reported successfully submitting a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan application and 61% said they received the money already.
NFIB said many more businesses received loans after the second round of funding and need guidance on how to spend it in a way that meets loan-forgiveness provisions.
“It’s good news that there is more money in the pipeline and that more of that money is finally making it to small businesses,” National Federation of Independent Business state director Suzanne Budge said in a news release. “We’ve learned from hard experience that more resources should be targeted toward small businesses, and they need more flexibility, fewer restrictions and more time to meet loan-forgiveness requirements.
“We also commend Governor Little for looking out for Idaho’s small businesses by giving back $300 million directly to them,” she said.
Eligibility criteria and other details about the Idaho grants — which are up to $10,000 per recipient and targeted at businesses that received less than that amount from PPP — are available at the state’s rebound.idaho.gov website. The State Tax Commission will handle applications. Applicants must first establish a secure Taxpayer Access Point account through the commission.
Little’s office said recipients will be identified on the state’s transparent.idaho.gov website when information is available.