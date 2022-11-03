Canadian inspectors have found another case of potato wart on Prince Edward Island, a development that concerns the U.S. potato industry.

The fungus reduces yield but does not threaten human health. It is spread by the movement of infected potatoes and contaminated soil and farm equipment.

