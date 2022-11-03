Canadian inspectors have found another case of potato wart on Prince Edward Island, a development that concerns the U.S. potato industry.
The fungus reduces yield but does not threaten human health. It is spread by the movement of infected potatoes and contaminated soil and farm equipment.
A Canadian Food Inspection Agency report said inspectors found one case of potato wart on the island in 11,082 samples from July 1 to Sept. 30. Earlier, no cases were found in 5,327 samples processed between March 5 and June 30, and one case was found in 3,543 samples processed between Oct. 7, 2021, and March 4, 2022.
USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service in a Sept. 30 report said the full extent of the infestation is still unknown but likely is larger than reported.
About half the potato production areas in the contiguous U.S. and all production areas in Alaska have a suitable climate for potato wart, USDA said.
The latest case reinforces USDA’s determination that the extent of the island’s infestation is likely larger than reported by Canadian authorities “and, even with current mitigation measures in place, potato wart is almost certain to be introduced to other growing areas, including to U.S. potato production areas,” National Potato Council CEO Kam Quarles said. If it enters the U.S., it would be “absolutely catastrophic for American potato growers and the entire North American potato value chain that relies on foreign markets.”
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency in late November 2021 suspended movement of seed potatoes from Prince Edward Island and applied protective measures to fresh potatoes shipped to other provinces. It also suspended fresh-potato exports to the U.S.
Canada last spring resumed exporting table-stock potatoes from the island to the U.S. under USDA-specified conditions. Seed potatoes still cannot be exported into the U.S.
CFIA said it will continue field investigations and sampling into next year. Efforts to prevent spread are ongoing.
The USDA report and the recent finding of another potato wart case validate the National Potato Council’s position that the 2021 export ban was appropriate as well as the council’s concern that reopening the export market before comprehensive testing could be completed “was premature and put our industry at risk,” Quarles said.
Canada’s permitting of exports before testing is completed is the inverse of its own response to pale cyst nematode in Idaho, he said. That pest was first found in the state in 2006, and impacted growers had to prove fields were free of it before they could again export to Canada.
Fresh potato exports from Prince Edward Island continue as tests are reviewed, “but because we don’t have all the tests completed, we simply don’t have the data to know which fields are infected and which are not,” Quarles said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.