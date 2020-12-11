Amalgamated Sugar Co. LLC has promoted Jessica Anderson to public affairs manager.
She will represent the company in public relations and government affairs efforts.
“Jessica grew up on a sugar beet farm. She understands our growers and represents our values and our commitment to community extremely well,” President and CEO John McCreedy said in a news release.
Anderson has been with Boise-based Amalgamated since 2016, when she was hired as the company’s communications specialist. Since then, the position has been expanded to include political action committee management.
The company said she was also instrumental in its recent brand-refresh project.
Anderson serves as a representative of Amalgamated Sugar on the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce Food and Ag Industry Advisory Board, and with Food Producers of Idaho and Idaho Agriculture in the Classroom.
She serves on the Foundation for Idaho History board of directors and is on the Boise Young Professionals marketing and communications work team.
Amalgamated Sugar produces sugar, animal feed products and betaine from the sugar beets grown by the 700-plus members of parent cooperative Snake River Sugar Co.
Sugar beets are grown on about 180,000 acres in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Amalgamated is the second-largest producer of sugar from beets in the U.S.