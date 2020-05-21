Amalgamated Sugar Co. recently shifted part of its operation from making the sweet stuff to making cloth COVID-19 masks that went to a Boise homeless shelter.
Amalgamated had ordered 16,000 masks for its employees from various suppliers. When delivery was delayed due to high demand, some of the employees used four industrial sewing machines in the company’s Beet Sugar Quality Laboratory to sew about 7,500 masks, the company said in a news release.
“While making masks is very different than the sample bags these sewing machines are typically used for, our employees really stepped up to fill this need,” Nampa Agricultural Manager Greg Dean said.
By the time the masks that had been ordered showed up, the employees had made most of the masks the company needed. Amalgamated managers then decided to donate the extra masks to the Boise Rescue Mission.
“I am amazed at their kindness and generosity to the Rescue Mission as we continue to serve people through very difficult circumstances,” said the Rev. Bill Roscoe, the organization’s president. “Thanks to community partners like this, not a single person in our facilities to date has tested positive for the virus.”
Amalgamated is no longer making masks but could restart if necessary, communications specialist Jessica Anderson said.
Employees and beet growers also donated materials and time, some making masks at home, she said.
The company has maintained normal operations during the COVID-19 lockdown as an essential business while employees observe social distancing and wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus.
Boise-based Amalgamated Sugar Co. produces sugar, animal feed and betaine from sugar beets grown by more than 725 grower members of parent cooperative Snake River Sugar Co.
Amalgamated operates three facilities in Southern Idaho and one in southeastern Oregon. It is the country’s second-largest producer of beet sugar.