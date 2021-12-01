Amalgamated Sugar Co. said its 2021 beet crop was less than 2.7% below the previous year’s in tons per acre and less than 1.25% lower in sugar content despite challenging conditions.
Agriculture Director Brodie Griffin said the grower-owned company finished its 2021 harvest with overall yield of 39.47 tons per acre and a sugar content of 18.18%.
“Although root yield was affected by the extensive heat throughout the summer months, we feel very fortunate for the crop grown and delivered by our growers this year,” he said.
In 2020, overall yield was 40.56 tons per acre, sugar content 18.41%, Public Affairs Manager Jessica Anderson said.
Highs are 41.42 tons and 18.48% sugar content, in 2016 and 2018, respectively.
Amalgamated has more than 700 members in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. They grew about 181,000 acres of sugar beets this year, up from just over 177,000 in 2020.
Griffin said the company’s pile management program is underway, “working to store and preserve the crop to ensure the delivery of high-quality sugar beets to our factories for processing over the next few months.”
Galen Lee, who owns Sunnyside Farms near New Plymouth, Idaho, and is an Amalgamated grower, said his 2021 tonnage was about average.
“I wasn’t short on water, so that helped,” he said.
Early shutoff of irrigation water in parts of southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon left dry conditions for doing fall fieldwork. Discing, ripping, plowing, and planting winter wheat — often an important rotation crop for beet growers — are examples.
Precipitation was above average for October. Lee said wheat planted before the arrival of heavy rain germinated without need of irrigation. As for field work, which continues, “you just had to adjust. If it was too wet, you had to wait.”
The moisture went into the dry soil instead of running off — which he said could benefit sugar beets and other 2022 crops. Retained moisture helps soil make best use of winter precipitation, and allows farmers to work the ground in fall so they don’t have to disturb it as much in spring when it can dry out, he said.
USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service this fall ranked sugar beets as Idaho’s sixth largest crop in production-value dollars in 2019 and 2020.
For both years, milk led, followed by cattle and calves, potatoes, all hay and all wheat.
