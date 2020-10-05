Boise-based Amalgamated Sugar Co. and Vienna-based fruit, starch and sugar group AGRANA recently started producing crystalline betaine at a new plant in Tulln, Austria.
The partnership, Beta Pura GmbH, spent 15 months building the $43 million facility. Amalgamated said in a news release that Beta Pura, which has an annual production capacity of about 8,400 metric tons, is the third manufacturing site in the world where premium-quality, natural crystalline betaine is produced.
“Amalgamated Sugar is pleased to announce, together with our joint-venture partner AGRANA, that the Beta Pura facility is now operational,” Amalgamated President and CEO John McCreedy said. “While the COVID-19 pandemic caused some delays and challenges, we were able to complete the construction and begin the commissioning of the plant in August. We are excited to offer customers in the global feed and personal care segments a new source of high-quality crystalline betaine.”
Betaine, found naturally in sugar beet molasses, can aid the liver in processing fats and help biologically degrade the amino acid homocysteine, which can damage blood vessels in high concentrations. It can be used in food supplements or sports drinks to promote muscle development.
As a feed component, it can help animals naturally retain proper water and salt concentrations. Betaine also is found in cosmetic and hair-care products.
Amalgamated produces sugar, animal-feed products and betaine from the sugar beets grown by more than 700 members of parent cooperative Snake River Sugar Co. Amalgamated, the second-largest producer of sugar from sugar beets, produces the crop on about 180,000 acres in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality food and numerous industrial products. It operates 56 production sites worldwide.