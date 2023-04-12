A-S Corporate Office Pic.jpg

The Agri-Service corporate offices in Kimberly, Idaho.

 Agri-Service

Equipment dealer Agri-Service has entered into agreements to acquire the operating assets of two AGCO dealerships that operate five locations combined in Washington and Idaho.

Kimberly, Idaho-based Agri-Service operates eight AGCO dealerships in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Wyoming.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you