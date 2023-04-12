Equipment dealer Agri-Service has entered into agreements to acquire the operating assets of two AGCO dealerships that operate five locations combined in Washington and Idaho.
Kimberly, Idaho-based Agri-Service operates eight AGCO dealerships in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Wyoming.
The company plans to acquire Diesel & Machine, with locations in Lewiston, Idaho, and Walla Walla and Deer Park, Wash., on July 1, according to an Agri-Service news release. Agri-Service plans to acquire Blue Mountain Agri-Support, with locations in Moscow and Lewiston, Idaho, on Sept. 1.
Transaction details were not disclosed.
“Agri-Service has been serving customers in Idaho and Washington since 1990, and we are excited by the opportunity to bring on the great employees from both organizations,” company president Kevin Vivian said in the release. “Along with continuing their high level of customer service and the tradition of supporting Gleaner, Hesston and Massey Ferguson products, we will also be adding Fendt’s high-productivity equipment to the area.”
The acquisitions will substantially increase the company’s geographic footprint while keeping its crop exposure consistent, Vivian said in an interview.
“And there are some lines we carry that none of the other AGCO dealers do, and that we have sold to far-flung places,” he said. “This gets parts and service closer to them.”
The company will add Ag Chem distribution and will support legacy Challenger and Ag-Chem customers in these locations.
Agri-Service plans to consolidate the Lewiston locations and keep all of the others, Vivian said.
Dealer consolidation is a nationwide trend, and “looking at the investment it takes in the business, you’ve got to have that breadth of organization,” he said.
“We are heavily investing in our dealership,” Vivian said. That is not the case for all in the industry as “everything seems to be a lot more expensive.”
Agri-Service is committed to continuing and growing a high level of customer service and satisfaction while expanding product offerings in the area with the addition of Fendt, Bill Hurley, AGCO vice president of distribution for the Americas, said in the release. The acquisition “is truly farmer-first, as it strengthens and establishes a long-term commitment to our current and future customers.”
AGCO is excited to see Agri-Service grow in the geographic areas that Blue Mountain and Diesel & Machine serve, as the teams “laid a solid foundation for good relationships and a successful future,” said Bob Crain, AGCO senior vice president of customer experience.
The dealers’ work and investment have been a big part of AGCO’s growth and success in the U.S., he said.
Diesel & Machine, which started in Lewiston in 1991, will benefit from Agri-Service’s financial strength and leadership, commitment to product training, increased customer-care capability and additional product offerings, General Manager Guy Bernier said.
“There are many times in every successful business that we are faced with decisions to further advance and improve our service to our longtime, loyal customers,” said Dan Borders of Blue Mountain, which started in Lewiston in 1987. “We are excited to partner with Agri-Service and offer real improvements in every sector of the dealership, along with the excitement of additional AGCO brands.”
