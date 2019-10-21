Idaho Gov. Brad Little is leading a nine-day trade mission to Taiwan and Hong Kong along with state Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould and state Commerce Director Tom Kealey.
In Taipei, the delegation, which includes representatives of a variety of agriculture-related businesses, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration.
Tours and meetings are set with Costco, Mayfull Foods, Megaforce, Nexcom International Co., THL and the Taiwan Flour Mills Association.
In Hong Kong, the delegation is slated to meet with Consul General Hanscom Smith, American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, Swire Group, AEON Department Store, Towngas Telecom, Hong Kong Broadband Networks, Dah Chong Hong Ltd, Gyu-kaku BBQ Chain and the Food and Health Bureau.
“As governor and a businessman, I understand the importance of building relationships and making personal visits with some of our best customers,” Little said in a news release. The trade mission aims to “strengthen Idaho’s decades-old partnership and friendship with Taiwan, and open doors for new trade and investment opportunities.”