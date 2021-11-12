KENDRICK, Idaho — Bert Brocke says West Coast port delays pose an unprecedented challenge for his family’s 71-year-old business.
“In my experience, we have not had a situation as bad as this one,” said Brocke, president of George F. Brocke & Sons Inc. “We’ve had rough years and rough things that happened, but this situation with the shipping is crippling for us. We’ll keep fighting.”
Some 70-80% of the Kendrick, Idaho, company’s revenue comes from exports including peas, lentils and garbanzo beans, also known as chickpeas. He said the business lately ships one to two oceangoing containers for export each day. Under normal conditions, the average number of containers is around five, and 10 are shipped some days.
The containers move by truck to Seattle-Tacoma. Container service ended in 2015 between the ports of Lewiston, Idaho, and Portland.
Brocke said some containers sit idle in port for 20 to 30 days, even up to 90. “And you never know how many are going to be sailing from the port on a given day. You can have five containers staged up” to go aboard ship, “but there’s no way of knowing what’s going to happen.”
The container could be delayed or rerouted, or its trip canceled, he said.
Tim McGreevy, CEO of the USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council in Moscow, Idaho, said some industry members report it’s taking six to seven months to get product to an export destination compared to about a month under normal conditions.
He and others in the industry have met with Seattle and Tacoma port officials partly to see if ships can be added to help relieve congestion.
“There are a lot of different moving parts to that,” he said.
Delay factors include trucker and worker shortages, and other resource competition, McGreevy said. Some ships return to Asia empty, instead of back-hauling U.S. agriculture commodities, so they can immediately reload with consumer goods for which demand has jumped.
“And many steamship lines also significantly reduced their calls to Europe,” he said.
Brocke & Sons uses a new line after its longtime shipper moved out of Tacoma and Seattle about three months ago.
Brocke said the choice of line is based on the destinations served, and “it’s not like you can just choose a steamship line and they go everywhere all the time.”
His major export markets are South America and Europe, with some volume going to Asia.
“At any given point, we have between 30 and 70 containers sold and loaded, waiting for a vessel,” he said. “Right now that never changes. We are never able to get that number to zero to five.”
The company in an average year is paid 30 to 45 days after the commodities leave Idaho, but now it often takes three to four months, Brocke said.
Timing is always an issue, but for now, “we are not alone in terms of our competitors,” McGreevy said. “Canada and Australia are facing similar issues. They can’t get container bookings, either.”
Typically, about 70% of U.S. lentils, 60-65% of dry peas, and 40-45% of chickpeas and dry beans are exported, McGreevy said. Those percentages have dropped recently because of high domestic demand.
McGreevy said port problems need to be resolved before 2022 harvest. Yields in 2021 were off 30-60% from the long-term average following the worst drought since 1977, and prices recently are at a 10-year high.
“If we have an average crop next year and exports are limited, that would have a significant impact on the grower” price-wise, he said.