NYSSA, Ore. — Faced with soaring input costs and inflation at a 40-year high, Logan Skeen decided to reduce his farm’s footprint this year by 15-20%.
Most of his farm is leased except for a small amount of land he owns.
Other concerns also came into play in his decision to downsize — the continuing drought across much of the West and a tight land rental market.
“It all adds up, and it all affects your bottom line,” said the 32-year-old Skeen, who owns Arrow Farms near Nyssa, Ore.
Of all the factors, however, higher interest rates — the costs of borrowing money — presented an inescapable challenge to Skeen and other farmers entering the 2022 growing season.
In an effort to rein in inflation, the Federal Reserve Board on March 16 raised its federal funds rate from 0.25%, to 0.50%. While that may not seem like much, it was the first of seven expected increases this year aimed at slowing inflation.
Impact will be felt
Doug Robison, Idaho president of Northwest Farm Credit Services, said recent and expected increases in the federal funds rate will be felt.
“These rate increases will have a direct impact on borrowing costs for businesses and consumers by increasing the base rate indexes that most lines of credit are priced off of, including operating lines, business lines of credit, and even credit cards and home equity lines,” he said.
Robison said farmers, ranchers and dairy producers will “have the interest rates on their operating lines of credit and other variable rate loans increase by approximately the same amount as the increases in the federal funds rate.”
But, he said, interest rates are still likely to remain relatively low.
“Even with the anticipated increase in short-term funding costs, interest rates are expected to remain well below historical averages,” Robison said.
Inflation risk
American Farm Bureau Federation Chief Economist Roger Cryan said the Federal Reserve’s increases in short-term interest rates will have an impact, “but a much bigger risk is the Fed not raising interest rates and letting inflation get away from us.”
Monetary policymakers lacked sufficient discipline in the 1970s, when “some of us can remember farm loan rates at 20% interest,” he said.
“In the 1980s, the Federal Reserve fixed” inflation by dramatically raising interest rates, Cryan said, “but it was very painful.”
“Now the important thing is for the Fed to rein in inflation so that we can maintain stable long-term interest rates,” he said, “because that’s what’s best for farmers and ranchers and the whole economy. … It’s a little medicine now to prevent a much worse problem down the road.”
The annual inflation rate was 7.9% this year through February. That’s up from 1.23% in 2020.
The money supply — the amount of dollars in circulation in the economy — has jumped about 40% since March 2020, fueled by federal coronavirus relief spending. That means more money has been chasing goods and services and driving up prices.
Terrell Sorensen, University of Idaho Power County Extension educator, previously farmed and worked as an ag lender. Operating loan rates in the early 1980s included average rates of 12-14% — and some up to 18%, he said.
“Interest went from being a small operating cost overall, compared to other things, to being a huge part of your operating expense,” Sorensen said. “One year, I think I paid $40,000 in interest.”
Farmland values also dropped, reducing the borrowing capacity of farmers who used their land as collateral.
“Luckily we haven’t got that now,” Sorensen said. “Land prices have been strong and our interest has been low.”
Many banks use the Prime Lending Rate as a base for loans. Prime is set 3 points above the federal funds rate. The recent quarter-point boost in the federal funds rate pushed Prime to 3.5%, up from 3.25% one year ago.
The current average farm operating loan rates of 4.5-5% from commercial lenders are up 0.25% from a year ago, in keeping with the Fed’s action. Loan rates vary based on borrower profile and operation size.
Robison of Northwest Farm Credit said higher long-term interest rates “will make the cost of buying farms, equipment, and other assets that are typically financed with fixed-rate loans more costly over time as interest expenses increase.
“However, fixed interest rates are likely to remain well below the levels seen in past business cycles, and interest expense remains a relatively small part of the expenses paid by producers,” he said.
It all adds up
Richard Durrant, 61, who farms south of Meridian and is vice president of the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, said his net income is down from two years ago despite higher crop prices. Fertilizer and small-grain seed prices have doubled. The price of one herbicide nearly quadrupled.
His family grows corn for grain and silage, sweet corn, sugar beets, alfalfa hay, peppermint, wheat and dry beans. At their bonded and licensed warehouse, they store and market wheat, corn and beans for local producers.
“You are seeing a 1 (point) or better increase in the cost to borrow money, and that is compounded with prices that are already inflated,” Durrant said.
Some farmers saw higher interest rates coming and planned ahead.
“I was going to be debt-free before 50,” said Matt Dorsey, 49, who farms near Caldwell, Idaho.
But late last year, he scrapped that plan.
“Knowing that producing a crop takes a lot of capital, I wanted to restructure, because it’s going to take even more capital now,” Dorsey said.
He took on long-term debt, secured by property, to lock in a low interest rate and “have the cash available to continue farming, because the margins stay the same even though we are putting so much more money into it,” he said.
“A young farmer doesn’t get that chance,” Dorsey said. “And if I’m much older, I’m not going to do it.”
“I’m in a position to be able to choose if I want to continue to produce food or I don’t,” he said. “I didn’t take that choice away from myself ... we’ll see how it turns out.”
Dorsey produces carrot seed, beans, alfalfa hay, small grains and cattle.
He has two sons, ages 23 and 20, who want to farm. One reason for restructuring “was to give the following generation a chance to produce food,” he said.
Miguel Villafana, 30, has worked in agricultural lending and underwriting. He started his own farm in 2019.
He has seen some farmers grow more hesitant to take out long-term debt, such as for 20-25 years, as they get older.
Villafana has bought land over the last couple of years as opportunities arose, mostly to ensure more future control over what he grows and where.
“Even though prices are going up, I am always a glass-half-full person,” said Villafana, who also bought some equipment. He grows sugar beets, corn and wheat.
Passing costs on
The rising costs of farming — higher interest rates, fuel prices and input expenses — leave farmers frustrated.
“There are just too many people who think we can grow this stuff for nothing, and they’ve been able to pass it (the costs) onto us,” said Paul Skeen, 68, Logan’s father, now in his 50th year of farming. “And we’ve felt like whatever they passed on, we’ve had to live with.”
They grow onions, sugar beets, wheat and peas for seed, popcorn seed and sweet corn seed. Occasionally, they grow carrot seed and garden seed beans.
Logan Skeen said that in 10 years of farming on his own, “I haven’t tried to conquer the world with expansion, but I’ve tried to take advantage of good opportunities that have been presented.”
He farms with his father in addition to running his own farm — where higher expenses and interest rates will show up on his bottom line.
“Even though I am down in acres, my costs will be higher this season,” Logan Skeen said.