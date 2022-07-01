Industry leaders remember Christopher Mertz, the regional director for USDA National Agricultural Statistics Services (NASS) Pacific Northwest office in Olympia, as "an exceptional person" and "one of the good guys."
Mertz died June 22 at age 59. He received a diagnosis around June 1 of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare form of rapidly progressing dementia for which there is currently no treatment or cure.
Mertz's family — wife Carla, daughters Emily and Abby and son Sam — plans a celebration of his life in the summer, the date to be determined.
"Our NASS community is grieving the loss of one of our beloved regional directors, Christopher Mertz," NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer said in a notice to agency staff members. "Chris was a great friend and admired co-worker to many, a man of great character. He was a consummate professional, skilled leader, an excellent motivator, and a champion for NASS. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him and had the privilege of working with him. May we all find comfort in the wonderful memories we have of him during his 35-year career with NASS."
“Chris was an exceptional person," said Derek Sandison, director of the Washington Department of Agriculture. "He was a pleasure to work with and was always ready to collaborate with our department on a host of matters relating to Washington state’s large and very complex agricultural industry."
"He was one of the good guys," said Tim McGreevy, chief executive officer for the USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council.
Mertz's career and work was exemplary of "the public servant he was, really serving all of agriculture," McGreevy said.
Mertz took his job and responsibility seriously, providing accurate and useful data to the industry, he said.
"Farmers sometimes resist giving information, but it was hard to say no to Chris," McGreevy said. "It's such a tremendous service for all of us to really have a feeling for what's happening in the countryside, both if you're a marketer or a farmer."
"That is a huge loss for our industry," said Glen Squires, CEO of the Washington Grain Commission. "He was a personable, detail-oriented, quick-response kind of person. Never too busy to answer questions, dig into data or provide information, no matter how small or complicated the request."
"Chris was always so responsive to the needs of growers," said Chris Voigt, executive director of the Washington Potato Commission. "He was smart, he listened to those around him and he made a difference."
Voigt praised Mertz as a "family man who set a good example for all of us."
"He found that balance between being great at his job and being a great husband and father," Voigt said. "His sudden passing leaves a professional and personal hole for all of us."
Mertz was featured in a June 2022 profile in Wheat Life, the Washington wheat industry magazine.
"I feel very hopeful and feel good because people are communicating, more people might be understanding what the importance is in making sure that they respond (to surveys),” Mertz told Wheat Life. “When I see commodity groups use data, that’s what gets me excited. That’s what keeps me and my folks excited every day, somebody using the data for the good of agriculture.”