A federal appeals court has overturned Idaho’s Clean Water Act permit for concentrated animal feeding operations because its requirements are “arbitrary, capricious and a violation of law.”
Last year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued an general CAFO permit for Idaho that can regulate numerous dairies and feedlots under the Clean Water Act.
Two environmental groups, Food & Water Watch and Snake River Waterkeeper, challenged the CAFO permit in federal court for allegedly failing to directly monitor effluent discharges, as legally required.
The EPA argued that it has broad discretion in regulating CAFOs and that “the regulations don’t require the type of monitoring the petitioners claim.”
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has now agreed with the environmental groups that Idaho’s general CAFO permit must be vacated.
"The Idaho Permit forbids underground discharges from production areas and dry weather discharges from land-application areas,” the 9th Circuit said. “However, the permit contains no monitoring requirements for either kind of discharge.”
Though the EPA argued that the appellate court “must defer to its expertise,” the 9th Circuit said the agency’s discretion “is not unlimited.”
In this case, the EPA’s permit doesn’t require monitoring that would “ensure detection of unpermitted discharges” as required under the Clean Water Act, the ruling said.
While the agency’s monitoring requirements are sufficient for potential above-ground discharges, such as those from stormwater channels, they’re lacking for leaky lagoons that may contaminate groundwater, the ruling said.
“Without a requirement that CAFOs monitor waste containment structures for underground discharges, there is no way to ensure that production areas comply with the permit’s zero-discharge requirement,” according to the 9th Circuit.
Likewise, the EPA assumed that nutrient management plans required under the CAFO permit will prevent contaminated runoff from irrigation because manure and wastewater are applied at “agronomic rates.”
“There is little in the record to support that assumption,” the 9th Circuit said. “Without a requirement to monitor runoff from irrigated CAFO fields, there is no way to ensure that a CAFO is complying with the permit’s dry weather no-discharge requirement for land-application areas.”
The 9th Circuit said Idaho has “serious water quality problems” due to the improper management of waste from CAFOs, with watersheds in “CAFO-dominated areas” experiencing “excessive and unsafe levels” of nutrients and bacteria.
The ruling noted that a water quality report by Idaho regulators “documented 1,989 miles of streams and 471 acres of lakes that were contaminated with E. coli, 239 miles of streams and 55,509 acres of lakes that were burdened with excessive nutrients, and 920 miles of streams that contained unsafe levels of fecal coliform.”
During oral arguments earlier this year, the environmental groups claimed that EPA has “no scientific basis” for the conclusion that permit conditions are effective at preventing discharge from Idaho's CAFOs.
The EPA countered that farmers are required to take steps that prevent discharges, such as taking soil samples to ensure that manure applied to fields isn’t contaminating water.
“The question is whether this permit is reasonable,” the agency’s attorney said.