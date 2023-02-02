BOISE — Growth in Idaho’s food-production sector and the state population are reflected in State Department of Agriculture’s slightly larger spending plan proposed for the next fiscal year.
Gov. Brad Little proposes that lawmakers approve an agency budget that includes spending to support traditional activities, such as livestock testing and crop inspection, and those that serve more residents and visitors.
The weights and measures bureau, for example, “has a direct impact on consumer confidence,” Chanel Tewalt, department director, told the legislature’s budget-setting Joint-Finance Appropriations Committee on Feb. 1.
“We have more gas stations, we have more grocery store scales,” she said. The bureau oversees nearly 36,000 measuring devices, up 27% in the past few years.
ISDA’s invasive species unit sees increased traffic at roadside stations that check watercraft, Tewalt said.
An expanded animal health lab last year handled about 500,000 brucellosis test samples, up more than tenfold from 2015, she said. An increase is expected as new beef processing capacity comes online.
The department’s proposed budget is $51.13 million, up 2%. More than $30.56 million is from dedicated funds, from industry or other user fees. The state general fund contributes about $13.08 million and the federal government about $7.48 million.
For the invasive species program, the 2022 legislature funded additional equipment and staff. The department for the coming fiscal year seeks approval to add five full-time employees and equipment to outfit them, using existing program funds.
For weights and measures, the department requests an additional $80,000 in state general funds to maintain its operations. That would cover travel, fuel and supply costs. The bureau has been relying on surplus dedicated funds to offset the costs of higher service demands in recent years — now needed to replace aging equipment, the budget request said.
The department wants the legislature to approve an ongoing appropriation for supplies and software at the animal health lab. That money would come from the livestock disease control fund. The fund has enough to cover the request since most of the need is related to revenue-generating services, the request said.
A requested 1% pay increase for fresh fruit and vegetable inspectors reflects long hours, driven in part by production gains, and turnover. Their work includes quality-related grading per various commodities’ federal marketing orders.
“If we don’t show up at the plant, the plant stops working,” Tewalt said.
“We are talking about a multibillion-dollar industry that is resting on the ability of these individuals to show up and do the job that we need them to do,” said Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, a farm operator.
