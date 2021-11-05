GREENFIELD, Calif. — August wreath sales at Creekside Farms exploded when part-owner Teri Umbarger got a surprise phone call.
It was from actor and philanthropist Jamie Lee Curtis, and she wanted to buy a wreath.
“She is a huge celebrity, and her platform has given our company more exposure helping us to be known by a wider audience,” Umbarger said. “After she appeared on the 'Kelly Clarkson Show,' our social media has been growing and we have seen a spike in sales.”
Not only did Creekside Farms get to design a wreath — with a citrus theme and fresh eucalyptus and fir — but they contributed to Curtis’ cause. All funds received from selling the wreath on her charity site, “My Hand In Yours,” will go to the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.
To say Creekside Farms is a family business is an understatement. There are 17 family members involved — not only that but many employees also have family working in the business.
The company started with Umbarger’s mother-in-law, Carol, who sold pepperberries to a wreath manufacturer that was supplying the catalog company Smith & Hawken. The company needed help fulfilling the orders so Carol and her crew learned how to make wreaths. They made 3,000 wreaths in three weeks to get through the Christmas rush.
The business has grown through the years.
“We have about 15 acres planted in Greenfield where our office is and about 5 acres of lavender planted at the home ranch in King City,” Teri said.
Making the wreaths requires creativity.
“We take a combination of fresh and dried herbs and foliage, create bundles, and clamp them onto wire frames to create a wreath," she said. "We mix our own herbs and cut foliage with California greens, and during the Christmas season we add evergreens like fir and cedar.”
Teri said she has always been involved in the arts — drawing, sketching, painting, photography and editing. She has been able to use those skills in designing the wreaths since joining the business more than 25 years ago.
Colby Pereira, president of the Monterey County Farm Bureau, says Creekside Farms is a unique gem.
“New, innovative ideas for products are what will keep agriculture vibrant for generations to come, and Creekside Farms has been a leader in their market category,” Pereira said.
The most unusual wreath designed by Creekside artisans was a spring creation made with real hollow chicken eggs.
“We grow our herbs and flowers without pesticides and herbicides and take full advantage of recycling opportunities — cardboard, green waste, etc.," she said. "We added solar panels to our building in 2020.”
Creekside Farms sells wreaths through the website: www.creeksidefarms.com and through upscale catalog companies including Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Harry & David and Crate & Barrel. Prices range from $54 to $99.