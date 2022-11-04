Sal Parra

Salvador Parra Jr., director of farming at Burford Ranch in Fresno County, Calif., says water scarcity is a huge problem for farms in the state.

 Ramona Parra

KERMAN, Calif. — Salvador Parra Jr.’s earliest childhood memories are riding on a cotton picker with his dad.

“I became interested at a young age in farm management by watching my dad and how he, with a team of 100 employees, grew over 22,000 acres of cotton,” he said. “Today, I work for the same company (Burford Ranch) as the director of farming.”

