Eric Buhrmann, general manager of Mininger Foods in Merced County, Calif., says sweet potatoes have everything a body needs.
“Sweet potatoes are a well-rounded food that contains Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Calcium and is loaded with potassium,” he told the Capital Press.
Nathan Mininger, president of Mininger Foods, added that there is a secret to growing beautiful sweet potatoes: the sand.
“Heavy, rocky soil can hinder growth and form crooked or ugly sweet potatoes; but there is a sand belt here in Merced County where our pretty sweet potatoes grow without resistance,” Mininger said.
The difference between yams and sweet potatoes probably goes back to early marketing.
A yam is orange inside and out, sweet and has lots of Vitamin A and beta carotene.
A sweet potato has white flesh on the inside when baked or boiled. They hold their texture and are higher in potassium.
Basically, though, both are sweet potatoes.
Overall, California’s production of sweet potatoes and yams has nearly quadrupled since the late 1970s and is second only to North Carolina in annual volume, according to the USDA.
Mininger worked for years at the A.V. Thomas Produce before going out on his own in the early 1990s, according to the company website. Today, Mininger grows upwards of 1,000 acres of sweet potatoes.
Mininger grows six varieties of sweet potatoes — Covington (traditional), Diane, Burgundy, Bonita, Murasaki and Stokes Purple — on about 1,000 acres with A.V. Thomas Produce, a California-based grower and packer.
“I enjoy row crops because every year you start from the beginning,” he said. “Each variety matures differently, from 90 days to 120 days.”
Around the middle of February and into March, workers cover seed potatoes in plastic-covered hotbeds.
In April and May, the potatoes are pulled out of the ground and transplanted into the fields.
Harvest lasts from August through the end of October. Because of the sandy soil, curing is not necessary. The sweet potatoes are stored year around.
The increase in the volume of sweet potatoes grown serves as a beacon for the increase in consumption, and that’s a good sign.
“I do think people are beginning to understand the health benefits of eating sweet potatoes on a regular basis,” Mininger said. “There are many, many ways of eating sweet potatoes today: in pies, casseroles, fried, hash browns, soups, salads and baked, of course."
That is a break in tradition, he said, adding that “in the past, many people seemed to think Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas was the only time you were supposed to enjoy sweet potatoes.”