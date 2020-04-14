Oregon, Washington and California announced Monday that they've agreed to work together on responding to the coronavirus pandemic, though the agreement does not commit the states to common actions.
The pact doesn't call for any specific policies or timelines for lifting or modifying restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. "States will retain their ability to pick their particular dates," Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday.
Inslee, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, all Democrats, issued a joint statement, saying they would act in "close coordination and collaboration," but with each state developing its own plan.
"We are announcing that California, Oregon and Washington have agreed to work together on a shared approach for reopening our economies — one that identifies clear indicators for communities to restart public life and business," the governors said.
The statement did not specify indicators the governors will use. Inslee said he will look at health data, such as the rate of new coronavirus cases, but did indicate how far the rate must fall.
The ability to test for COVID-19 and trace people who may have come in contact with people who test positive must be improved, he said.
Washington's stay-home order expires May 4. Inslee said the order could be extended. Oregon and California's stay-home orders do not have end dates. The three-state agreement will not change the terms of each state's order, Inslee's chief of staff, David Postman, said.
Postman said the states have meetings scheduled this week to talk about more specifics. He described the pact as "guiding principles."
"Nothing in this agreement binds any state to do anything with any other state," Postman said. "You're going to see three different sets of specifics."
According to the pact, the states will make health of their residents the top priority and base decisions on science, not politics.
"In the coming days, the governors, their staff and health officials will continue conversations about this regional pact to recovery," the governors said in their joint statement.
Brown's office issued a statement saying the governor will work with Newsom and Inslee "to develop a framework for reopening our West Coast communities and economies."
"While each state will have its own specific plan, our office is coordinating with the governor’s offices in Washington and California to develop common criteria for this framework and a way for our health departments to coordinate on an ongoing basis," according to Brown's statement.
"Health outcomes will be the ultimate metric guiding decisions to reopen communities — we will only reopen Oregon if the data shows we can do so without jeopardizing public health," according to the statement.
More details would be available at a press conference Tuesday, according to Brown's office.
Newsom said Monday that he also will have a press conference Tuesday on easing restrictions. "We will lay out our California-based thinking on that," he said.
Postman said he did not expect Washington to have more details Tuesday about when its economy will reopen.
The West Coast agreement was announced the same day governors in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island said they would work together on responding to the coronavirus.
The pact, like the one on the West Coast, does not commit the states to any policies, though it does set up a working group. One may be set up on the West Coast, Postman said.
Previously under Inslee, Washington formed a pact with Oregon and California on climate change. The pact has not dictated policies.