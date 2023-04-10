The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach partially shut down over the weekend due to a labor shortage.
The ports closed some operations on Friday after not enough dockworkers to operate the ports came to work starting on Thursday evening.
By Sunday afternoon, the Pacific Maritime Association, representing West Coast ports, reported that dockworkers had returned and work at the terminals had resumed, but agricultural shippers say the slowdown disrupted exports for a few days.
The slowdown came after months of strained negotiations between the unionized dockworkers and their employers. The weekend's partial shutdown further exacerbated tensions.
Members of the Pacific Maritime Association, which represents employers, said that "the majority of jobs" for Thursday's evening shift went unfilled, resulting in a widespread shortage of workers at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The ports ended up sending home many workers who did show up because there were not enough people to operate the terminals, the association's leaders said.
Friday morning, the worker shortage continued at the ports, with many unfilled shifts.
The employer association's leaders blamed an International Longshore and Warehouse Union chapter that represents members at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports, ILWU Local 13, for the missing workers, saying the union "withheld labor" while talks continue on a new contract.
"The action by the union has effectively shut down the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach — the largest gateway for maritime trade in the United States," Pacific Maritime Association leaders said.
The ILWU responded that its members remain "willing and able to work." In a statement, the union's leaders said the slowdown happened because thousands of union workers attended a monthly union membership meeting on Thursday evening and then observed the Good Friday through Easter holiday the following days.
"Cargo operations are ongoing as longshore workers at the ports remain on the job," the union's leaders said.
Although the disruption was brief, agricultural exporters say it was financially damaging.
Peter Friedmann, the executive director of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, said that once agricultural goods have been loaded onto rails and trucks, the shipments "cannot be stopped." If the goods arrive at closed terminals, he said, it "will create massive disruption, as storage must be found, rental paid for the chassis (and) trucks, and then additional (truckers must be) hired to get the containers back to the terminals, when they reopen."
These expenses can add up quickly, he said.
One agricultural exporter, a member of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, said the partial shutdown at the ports forced the company to pay more than normal for trucking and storing containers. The total additional cost of the slowdown, the exporter said, was about $2,000 per container, or $20,000 total.
Agricultural shippers expect uncertainty to continue at West Coast ports so long as employers and longshoremen have not reached a new labor contract.
"There is much depending upon a signed and honored West Coast port labor contract," said Friedmann.
