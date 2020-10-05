It was 1 a.m. Sept. 9, and Jilly Curtis and her fiancé, Scott Hunsaker, co-owners of Hunsaker Cattle in Northern California, were loading the last equipment in an empty pasture from which they had a few hours before hauled away their final group of cattle.
They were near Brownsville, evacuating from the Claremont Fire. The couple thought they still had plenty of time; they were outside cell phone service range, so they didn't get alerts about another fire headed their way.
"It was so eerie: inferno winds, so windy you couldn't see because it blew dirt up into your face. And the distant tree line was just glowing red like a cigarette," said Curtis.
They didn’t know it, but they were about to be trapped by the wildfire.
The couple, along with Curtis' sons, who also run the business, had already lost two leased pastures to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire near Vacaville. Before September's end, they would lose nearly all their leases, dappled across Northern California, to wildfire. But the family would also see the ranching community ride to their rescue.
The family had started evacuating cattle near Brownsville early Sept. 8. They had 117 cattle at the site and a few trailers.
Curtis asked for help on Facebook, and soon several ranchers — most strangers — arrived with trucks and trailers.
"That's what's great about the agricultural community. Everybody helps their neighbors," said Coal Barker, 18, a hired hand at Hunsaker Cattle who Curtis treats as an adopted son.
Around 3 p.m., Barker said, the sky turned crimson and it was hard to stand in hurricane-force winds.
"Everybody was filthy dirty. About the only white thing was the whites of our eyes," said Curtis.
Around 11 p.m., the group finished evacuating cattle to Penn Valley, about an hour south, where the family had another lease.
After midnight rounds of pizza, two trucks set out to pick up the last pieces of equipment near Brownsville: in one vehicle, Curtis and Hunsaker, in the other, Barker and his best friend Alex Brose, 22.
Curtis' sons, Jacob, 37, and Brandon, 30, stayed behind and told their mom to call in an hour.
An hour came and went. No calls, no answers.
The brothers, sitting at a gas station in Brownsville, recall looking at each other, both feeling something was wrong.
"If you ever wanted to drive fast, now's your chance," Jacob recalls telling Brandon.
And Brandon did; he drove his Ford some 100 mph toward the lease.
When the brothers crested the hill near their lease, they saw a pillar of fire from the nearby Willow Fire cross the road and form a wall. On the other side was their family.
No firetrucks were in sight; as records later showed, firefighters had been pulled off that section because flames were spreading too fast.
Meanwhile, trapped, Curtis and Hunsaker were panicking.
"We didn't see the wall form, so we didn't know how big it was on the other side. It could go on for miles for all we knew. We couldn't turn back because we were trapped on that side, too, but should we drive forward? You don’t know if you're just driving into hell," said Curtis.
Her voice shook.
But on the other side, her sons knew the wall of flames was thin. They still had a chance.
Foot hard on the gas pedal, Brandon drove through the wall of flames, turned the car around, then shouted for the other cars to follow.
Again, they hurled their truck through the flames, showing the way out.
"You could feel the heat through the windows," said Barker.
Hunsaker and Curtis drove through next, then Barker and Brose.
"If it wasn't for Brandon driving through fire, our mom probably wouldn't be alive," said Jacob.
In the clear, Curtis recalls weeping and "thanking the Lord."
A few hours later, the radiator blew in Brandon's truck. He left it in a K-Mart parking lot, where a rancher-friend fixed it before daybreak.
"I've got friends from all walks of life, but nobody helped us as much as the ranching community," said Jacob.
The family had scarcely settled at home when they were disrupted again. Barker recalls sleeping three hours before the next alert came: The Bear and Claremont fires were headed for Spanish Ranch near Quincy a few hours away, where the family had 100 head of cattle grazing.
Once again, local ranchers assembled. It turned out to be a false alarm, and Curtis recalls feeling embarrassed sending everyone home.
The second advisory near Quincy — this time, serious — came Sept. 17.
Curtis called the local animal control agency, which in turn called Tracy Schohr, livestock and natural resource adviser at the University of Calfiornia Cooperative Extension.
Schohr, along with local professor Rick Leonhardt and rancher Russell Reid, called ranchers. In response, dozens of farmers showed up at Spanish Ranch.
"People came from all over, saying, 'I got a trailer. A quad. I can meet you. Where do you want me to be?' It was amazing. They saved our animals," said Curtis.
Despite the rescues, Curtis' family lost some animals and nearly all their pastures. It's time to move on, they said.
In September, they purchased a 3,546-acre hay farm in Adel, Ore., where they plan to hay and raise their remaining cattle.
"We've never cut hay before, but we're about to learn," said Curtis.
She laughed.
"I'm just glad to be alive."