WASHINGTON, D.C. — As wildfires grow bigger and hotter across the West, the U.S. Forest Service faces a daunting task.
The agency has developed a 10-year strategy that calls for removing hazardous fuels across 20 million acres of national forests — and 30 million acres of federal, state, tribal and private land — to protect resources and communities.
It's a big job that will cost far more than the combined $3.31 billion recently provided in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.
To start, the Forest Service set aside $131 million this year to treat 10 areas in eight Western states at high risk from wildfires, adding up to 208,000 acres. Officials debuted a virtual map Nov. 15 to track their progress, and show where the money is being spent.
"With this (map), audiences across the country can see in real-time where investments are being made to create safer communities and healthier, more resilient forests," said Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. "This work will meaningfully change how people, communities and natural resources experience risk from wildfire."
The initial project areas and budgets for fiscal year 2022 include:
• Central Oregon — $4.5 million, 5,000 acres.
• Central Washington — $24.6 million, 24,000 acres.
• Southwest Idaho — $17.4 million, 18,000 acres.
• North Yuba (Calif.) — $6.8 million, 4,500 acres.
According to the map, the Forest Service has spent $94.3 million, or 73% of its total funding. Two projects — North Yuba and the Four Forest Restoration Initiative — have come in over-budget, at $7.2 million and $15.5 million, respectively.
In its 10-year strategy, the Forest Service describes how wildfire risk has increased nationwide due to accumulating fuels, climate change and expanding development in the wildland-urban interface, and calls for a "paradigm shift" in land management.
In 2020, 2017 and 2015, more than 10 million acres — an area more than six times the size of Delaware — burned nationwide. Nearly one-quarter of the contiguous U.S. is at "moderate" to "very high" risk from wildfire, with over half of that area in the West.
"Western states are living the reality of climate change every day, where record droughts and catastrophic fire threaten lives and livelihoods like we have never seen in our history," said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack. "This new resource gives everyone a chance to see the real impacts of the on-the-ground work the USDA Forest Service and its partners have already done to protect the communities and the resources that are most at risk."
