2021_07_24-20.54.10.782-CDT.jpeg (copy)

Flames from the Bootleg Fire in Klamath and Lake counties silhouette a firefighter in July 2021. It was one of the country’s largest fires that year.

 InciWeb

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As wildfires grow bigger and hotter across the West, the U.S. Forest Service faces a daunting task.

The agency has developed a 10-year strategy that calls for removing hazardous fuels across 20 million acres of national forests — and 30 million acres of federal, state, tribal and private land — to protect resources and communities.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you