The crew of the Coast Pride brings in a net filled with pink shrimp off the Oregon coast.

 Chris Retherford

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The USDA has agreed to purchase $52 million of Pacific Northwest seafood to help buoy an industry hard-hit by COVID-19 and other market disruptions.

The agreement includes $22 million of whiting, $18 million of rockfish and $12 million of pink shrimp, which will be distributed to domestic food assistance programs nationwide.

