In the three weeks since USDA opened applications for its $16 billion farm aid program, the department has disbursed $2.9 billion in direct payments to more than 220,000 farmers nationwide whose businesses were disrupted by COVID-19.
As of June 15, USDA's weekly report shows the agency has approved $129 million in payments to California producers, $52 million to Idaho producers, $27 million to Washington producers and $23 million to Oregon producers.
The program, known as the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, is handled by the USDA's Farm Service Agency offices nationwide.
"We're very appreciative for aid to farmers through this tough time," said Shelby Myers, economist for the American Farm Bureau Federation.
By far, the biggest chunk of aid is flowing to the Midwest. Outpacing their counterparts in every other state, Iowa farmers have received around $314 million, followed by Nebraska producers at $207 million, and Illinois, Kansas and Minnesota each with more than $150 million.
Agricultural experts say Midwest farms are likely receiving more aid for a few reasons.
First, measured by population, many Midwest states have more farms. According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, for example, Oregon has around 37,000 farms, while Iowa has more than 87,000 farms.
This difference in the number of operations translated into more applicants from Midwest states. California and Idaho had a little over 2,000 applicants each; Oregon and Washington had around 1,000 each.
In contrast, more than 30,300 Iowa producers have applied.
Agricultural finance experts say fewer applications from Western farmers may also have to do with less USDA infrastructure in the region. Washington state, for example, has 25 Farm Service Agency offices where farmers can apply for aid, while Iowa has more than 40.
A third reason is that many West Coast crops, such as apples, several types of wheat, nursery stock and numerous specialty crops were excluded from the original aid package, so many Western farmers were ineligible to apply.
Even among Western states, some farmers have expressed concern that certain states have received more aid than others. For example, California and Idaho have similar numbers of applicants, but Idaho producers have received less than half as much aid.
Industry experts say this likely has to do with which commodities are represented in each state and their prices. While Idaho had just 55 specialty crop applicants, California had 503.
By sector, livestock producers have received about half of all the money thus far disbursed. In some states, that number is even higher. In Oregon, for example, more than 83% of aid applicants so far have been livestock producers.
Between school and restaurant closures, COVID-19 outbreaks at meatpacking plants and volatile cattle market prices, the meat sector has been hard-hit during the pandemic.
A USDA spokeswoman told the Capital Press the department continues to review submissions from producers for commodities that were originally ineligible for aid. USDA will continue to consider comments through June 22 and will make decisions by July 21.