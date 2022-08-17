Farmworkers

Farmworkers in California take a break. USDA is partnering with United Farm Workers, a labor union, on a pilot project, a move which some groups have criticized. 

 California Farm Bureau Federation

Some farm groups and Republican lawmakers are criticizing USDA for its decision to partner with United Farm Workers, a labor union, on a pilot project.

In June, USDA said it had plans for a $65 million pilot project aimed at securing a more stable H-2A workforce for agricultural employers and improving working conditions for farmworkers.

