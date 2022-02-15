ARLINGTON, Va. — Agriculture department leaders from 14 Western states met Monday to talk about challenges and opportunities facing farmers in their region.
The leaders talked about drought, climate programs, supply chains, investments and labor. They were taking part in the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture's western policy conference.
Drought
Nearly every official expressed concern about drought.
"The prognosis is just not good," said Christine Birdsong, undersecretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture. "January was just spectacularly beautiful — and dry, dry, dry, dry."
Last year, according to a university report, an estimated 360,000 California acres were fallowed.
This year, Birdsong said, the state's water program has announced a 15% water allocation.
"It's just looking like another grim year for agriculture," said Birdsong.
Derek Sandison, director of Washington State Department of Agriculture, said he's concerned about drought in dryland wheat areas near the Idaho border.
Climate programs
Department leaders from several states said the agricultural industry is entering an era where "incentive-based" conservation and climate programs will play a major role in policy and grants.
Programs on the horizon include soil health initiatives, agrivoltaics projects (running livestock or growing crops under solar panels), habitat conservation certifications and carbon sequestration programs.
Supply chains
Shipping congestion remains a challenge.
Birdsong of California said that between May and September 2021, the value of the state's agricultural exports fell an estimated $2.1 billion, a 17% revenue loss, largely due to port congestion.
Big spending
Nearly every Western agriculture department has experienced recent funding increases, both from state legislatures and from federal programs.
Millions of dollars have been earmarked for a variety of purposes: mental health programs; investments in beginning and minority farmers; expanded labs; veterinary programs; and funding to control noxious weeds and pests.
Meat processing
One big area of spending is in meat processing.
Idaho has two new plants coming online this year, said Celia Gould, director of Idaho State Department of Agriculture.
Alexis Taylor, director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture, said her agency is accepting requests for proposals to expand or create meat plants. Other states are doing the same.
Some leaders are skeptical.
"My fear is that we went out there and we puked out all this money — additional cold storage, let's put up another hanging rack — all of this infrastructure that we've built out for these plants, and that's not our problem. We don't have enough people to work all those shifts," said Doug Miyamoto, director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture.
Labor
Agriculture departments are feeling the weight of the labor shortage, though it's less severe than last year.
Gould, of Idaho, said her agency at the start of last September had a 42% vacancy rate: "hugely problematic." The vacancy rate is now 12%, but training new employees remains challenging.
Taylor, of Oregon, said she's more concerned about longtime employees retiring.
"You're all talking about the 'Great Resignation.' I'd say in Oregon at ODA, we are facing the great retirement," said Taylor. "We have about 10% of our workforce at ODA that can retire at any time. And we're starting to just see that trickling in, so a ton of institutional knowledge is going to start walking out of our agency."
Taylor said ODA is doing succession planning to prepare.