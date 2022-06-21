A clash between the shipping industry and Oakland Athletics, an American baseball team better known as the A’s, could have ripple effects on shippers, especially agricultural exporters.
Leveraging $12 billion in private financing, the A’s aim to build a waterfront ballpark — a new stadium that could seat 35,000 — along with residential housing, a hotel and commercial and retail spaces on a slice of industrial land at the Port of Oakland. The site, called Howard Terminal, currently houses a 22-acre waterfront pop-up yard for agricultural exports.
Oakland is a hub for agricultural exporters, and Howard Terminal has recently served as a relief valve, storing thousands of containers to ease congestion.
Proponents of the baseball project say the team, with less than two years left on the lease at its dilapidated home stadium, need a new and improved ballpark “for the A’s continued success.” The project, they say, would also have positive economic benefits.
“We believe in the vision we have presented for a waterfront ballpark,” Dave Kaval, president of Oakland Athletics, wrote in a letter. “It is a project that will create jobs, housing, open parks and countless benefits for Oakland residents, and it will set the stage for more World Series titles for our fans.”
Critics are concerned that the project would remove valuable space from a port that is already overburdened with containers during the ongoing supply chain crisis.
“We’re all opposed to this braindead idea of taking terminal space offline,” said Peter Friedmann, executive director of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition. He was speaking to more than 560 attendees at the coalition’s annual conference in Tacoma last week.
Matt Schrap, CEO of Harbor Trucking Association, a coalition of intermodal carriers serving America’s West Coast ports, said the proposal is “high on our radar.”
Schrap said shipping and trucking industries are engaged in an “ongoing battle” to keep the space in port use.
“This would change the face of the waterfront forever, because once (Howard Terminal is) gone, it’s never coming back,” said Schrap.
The project faces ongoing litigation.
This spring, three separate lawsuits were filed in the Alameda County Superior Court by Union Pacific Railroad Co., the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority and a coalition including the East Oakland Stadium Alliance, Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, Harbor Trucking Association, California Trucking Association, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union.
Defendants are the City of Oakland, Port of Oakland and the Oakland A’s.
The ballpark proposal, nevertheless, appears to be moving forward.
In its final recommendation released June 17, staff at the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission, or BCDC, wrote that the A’s have demonstrated that removing Howard Terminal from port use “would not detract from the region’s capability to meet the projected growth in cargo, and has demonstrated that the cargo forecast can be met with existing terminals.”
On June 30, BCDC will vote on whether to grant the A’s request to remove Howard Terminal’s port designation.
A “yes” vote would move the project forward, allowing the A’s to submit a permit application to BCDC.