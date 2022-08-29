An alliance of specialty crop growers says next year’s farm bill should feature a bigger investment in making the segment more competitive and sustainable, and include more spending on research.
More research funding is critical because only around 20% of qualified applications receive money, said Kam Quarles, National Potato Council CEO and an alliance co-chairman.
“Twenty to 30 years from now, that is what is going to keep us competitive,” he said of research.
Quarles said many countries spend more than the U.S. spends to help their farmers compete internationally.
The U.S. specialty crop industry works to keep its products available and competitive, including in international markets. He said USDA plays a key role.
For example, the National Potato Council, USDA and others for some 20 years worked to open Mexico to U.S. fresh potato markets beyond the border zone. That happened this year.
“Now, it’s USDA’s assistance that will help us step through that open door and truly establish U.S. fresh potatoes in Mexico,” Quarles said.
The alliance Aug. 29 released general principles it supports for the farm bill.
One says the federal government, which through the farm bill supports several nutrition programs, should invest in specialty crop competitiveness, sustainability and affordability — to the benefit of all Americans, not just farmers.
The farm bill should prioritize preserving the supply chain for U.S-sourced foods and establishing a competitive playing field for specialty crop producers, the group says. The legislation should help producers against unfair foreign competition, help to eliminate trade barriers and promote U.S. products in international markets.
The alliance said the updated farm bill should increase the ability of specialty crop producers to participate fully in all USDA conservation programs and any initiatives to address global climate change.
“Making sure adequate resources are available to assist the potato industry and all of the other beneficiaries of these USDA programs is a huge priority as we recover from the COVID-19 crisis and all the related impacts,” Quarles said.
He said the alliance of about 200 organizations expects to release final specific recommendations for the farm bill in about a month.
Other co-chairmen are Mike Joyner, president of the Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association, and Dave Puglia, president and CEO of Western Growers. Robert Guenther, chief public policy officer for the International Fresh Produce Association, serves as secretary.
The alliance in a July letter told House and Senate agriculture committee leaders it opposes expanding the definition of specialty crops or directing specialty crop funds to other crops.
