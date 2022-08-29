An alliance of specialty crop growers says next year’s farm bill should feature a bigger investment in making the segment more competitive and sustainable, and include more spending on research.

More research funding is critical because only around 20% of qualified applications receive money, said Kam Quarles, National Potato Council CEO and an alliance co-chairman.

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

