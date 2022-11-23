NEWPORT, Ore. — A $4.2 million federal grant will help scientists and fishery managers better understand how climate change is affecting marine ecosystems off the West Coast.
Oregon State University is collaborating on a four-year study funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, focusing on two key species — Dungeness crab and krill.
The news comes as the state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it will delay the start of the commercial Dungeness crab fishing season until Dec. 16, with tests showing low meat yield and elevated levels of domoic acid in some crabs.
Dungeness crab is Oregon's most valuable single-species fishery, estimated at $72.6 million in 2020.
Krill are also seen as a bellwether for ocean health. The small, shrimp-like crustaceans play a critical role in the ocean's food web, eaten by whales and other larger animals.
Francis Chan, a marine ecologist and director of the Cooperative Institute for Marine Ecosystem and Resources Studies at OSU's Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, said both species face multiple threats related to climate change.
Increasing emissions of carbon dioxide contributes to ocean acidification, Chan said, changing the chemistry of seawater.
As the Pacific Ocean has become more acidic, it is dissolving the shells of young crabs that, in turn, causes damage to their sensory organs.
Elevated levels of domoic acid — a natural toxin that can be harmful to humans if eaten in shellfish — has been linked to large algae blooms caused by warming ocean water, Chan said. Warmer water also holds less dissolved oxygen, forming hypoxic zones off the coast where crabs and other sea life suffocate.
"We know that the climate is changing, and it is impacting our marine resources," said Chan, who is leading the study. "This work is all about how we can best position the Dungeness crab fishery to be more resilient to these changes."
Other research partners include the University of California, Santa Barbara; University of Washington; University of Connecticut; Northwest Association of Networked Ocean Observing Systems; Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary; and NOAA.
Researchers will examine climate impacts in the northern California Current, spanning the coasts of Washington, Oregon and Northern California.
Using existing data and future climate models, Chan said the team can forecast changes in ocean conditions and how they might affect the commercial Dungeness crab fishery.
Based on their findings, Chan said fisheries managers can make better decisions about seasons and harvest size to ensure the resource remains sustainable.
"At the heart of it, it's about putting pieces of knowledge together that we've really not pulled together before, in the interest of climate-proofing this fishery," he said.
An advisory board for the study includes tribal and commercial fishery leaders, who will be paying close attention to the scientists' findings.
Tim Novotny, who will take over as executive director of the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission beginning Dec. 1, said the industry is a vital part of the economy for coastal communities. He called fishermen "stewards of the sea," who have witnessed firsthand the changes that are taking place.
Oregon has 423 permitted vessels for Dungeness crab fishing. Of those, more than 300 participate in the fishery every year, Novotny said.
"This is not lost on them. Something needs to be done," Novotny said. "But we want to make sure it's the right solution. It's their livelihood, and they know better than anybody else what will work and what won't work."
The study will also incorporate changes to shellfish populations and ocean patterns that have been orally documented by tribes over multiple generations.
Samantha Chisholm Hatfield, a member of the Siletz tribe and assistant professor in the College of Agricultural Sciences at OSU, will conduct interviews with tribal members to share this traditional ecological knowledge with project leaders.
"We want to provide context around what changing ocean conditions might mean for the future, not just for the commercial industry, but also the cultural impacts for tribal communities on the West Coast," she said.
Chan said their partnerships with tribal and industry leaders are "indispensable."
"We want to make sure that our science will provide answers to questions that people working the fishery are looking for and can use," he said.
