Researchers at Oregon State University have received a $4.2 million federal grant to study how climate change is affecting marine ecosystems, with a focus on Dungeness crab.

NEWPORT, Ore. — A $4.2 million federal grant will help scientists and fishery managers better understand how climate change is affecting marine ecosystems off the West Coast.

Oregon State University is collaborating on a four-year study funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, focusing on two key species — Dungeness crab and krill.

