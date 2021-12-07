SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Dec. 2 announced the appointment of Julie Henderson, 59, as director of California's Department of Pesticide Regulation, or DPR.
Henderson awaits state Senate confirmation.
Since July, Henderson has been the department's acting director after the previous leader, Val Dolcini, left for the private sector.
Henderson studied law and has worked in leadership in the California Environmental Protection Agency, University of California, Gov. Edmund Brown Jr.'s Office and the Office of the Attorney General.
The Capital Press talked with Henderson about her vision for pesticide regulation.
CP: What is your No. 1 goal for DPR?
JH: At the highest level, my goal is to help lead the DPR team in carrying out the department's mission of protecting public health and the environment.
And I think more specifically, it is really looking to see how we can accelerate the adoption of safer and more sustainable practices.
CP: You've pushed to move California away from the use of chlorpyrifos, and you've created a work group that's exploring alternatives. Do you have names yet of specific alternatives and their effectiveness comparable to chlorpyrifos?
JH: We had the (University of California) Ag and Natural Resources Division, the Cooperative Extension and the Integrated Pest Management Division represented on this group and they worked with other members to put together an inventory of other tools and practices that exist.
One thing that I think came out of this workgroup is that it takes time to develop alternatives.
There's work to be done. Part is pest prevention, part is researching new tools, but it's also about looking at what practices currently exist that just require more technical assistance and training.
CP: Could you share the list of alternatives?
It's on CDPR's website. (The list of chlorpyrifos alternatives, compiled by the work group, is organized by pest and crop. Alternatives vary in cost and effectiveness. For some pests, including Argentine and Native gray sugar-feeding ants in citrus, or seedcorn maggots and wireworms in cotton, no chemical alternative currently exists.)
CP: Because broad-spectrum pesticides like chlorpyrifos can be used across many crops and pests, there are strong financial incentives for researchers to develop those. Do you have plans to incentivize creation of more targeted pesticides?
JH: The role of incentives I think is really important, and that's something the work group is looking at.
Incentives are important in many policy areas, whether it's the state providing incentives to adopt electric vehicles or similar practices.
CP: Let's draw on that example. Sometimes electric vehicles are forced on a state that doesn't have the infrastructure, like charging stations, set up yet. In the same way, many growers say it doesn't make sense to phase out chlorpyrifos until new infrastructure is there: effective, affordable alternatives. Are you putting the cart before the horse?
JH: Well, I think that with chlorpyrifos, the evidence was at a place that it demonstrated that there was real significant harm that could result to children.
But to your point, it's not ideal to phase out a tool when there aren't alternatives. And so, that's really why we have asked members of the work group to commit their time to look at a roadmap so that we're not fully taking away tools before there are replacements.
CP: What studies are you relying on to demonstrate chlorpyrifos causes harm?
JH: There's a famous epidemiological study that was conducted over a number of years that showed links between chlorpyrifos use and damage to children's development. And then there also were animal studies that showed those risks. CDPR has summaries.
CP: Are there any pesticides besides chlorpyrifos you plan to look at?
JH: One of the pesticides we're in the process of developing new regulations for is 1,3-Dichlorapropane, otherwise known as 1,3-D, which is a carcinogen and has acute effects.
The other big one is neonicotinoids, which impact pollinators. We're working on a regulation now to mitigate potential pollinator effects for neonicotinoids.