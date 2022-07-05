A California agency has cleared the way for the Oakland Athletics, a Major League Baseball team better known as the A's, to continue planning a $12 billion waterfront ballpark project at a site that is currently a shipping terminal.
The decision could have ripple effects for shippers, including agricultural exporters.
The San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission voted 23-2 last week to reclassify the 56-acre Howard Terminal, a slice of industrial land at the Port of Oakland, as a mixed-use area where a new ballpark and residential development could potentially be built.
Howard Terminal currently has a 22-acre waterfront "pop-up" yard for agricultural exports. It stores thousands of containers to ease congestion at the port.
Leveraging $12 billion in private financing, the baseball team aims to convert the site into a waterfront ballpark that could seat 35,000, along with housing, a hotel and commercial and retail spaces on the land where Howard Terminal now stands.
The government commission's decision last week to reclassify the site as mixed use doesn't guarantee the ballpark and other developments will be built, but it is the first major legal hurdle the A's had to overcome to get permission to break ground for the project.
In a statement, Dave Kaval, president of Oakland Athletics, called the commission's vote "a huge win for our waterfront ballpark project and the future of Oakland and the A's."
Kaval says the project will create jobs, housing, open parks and "countless benefits for Oakland residents."
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf also applauded the commission's vote.
"Today's vote moves Oakland toward a more prosperous future," said the mayor. "…We will continue to work closely with our community to bring this bold vision into a beautiful reality and keep our A's rooted in Oakland for generations to come."
In contrast, Thursday's vote came as a blow to shippers, including agricultural exporters, who say the site is important to their industry.
Peter Friedmann, executive director of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, recently said taking the terminal space offline would be a "braindead idea."
At a shipping industry event last month, Matt Schrap, CEO of the Harbor Trucking Association, a coalition of intermodal carriers serving America’s West Coast ports, similarly expressed concern about removing terminal space from port use.
Although the A's won the commission's vote, the project still has an uphill battle moving forward and faces litigation.
Several entities are suing to stop the ballpark project, including Union Pacific Railroad Co., the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority and a coalition including the East Oakland Stadium Alliance, Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, Harbor Trucking Association, California Trucking Association, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union.