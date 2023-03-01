Windfloat Floating Offshore (copy)

A floating offshore foundation and an offshore wind turbine.

 U.S. Department of Energy

PORTLAND — A push to develop massive floating wind farms off the West Coast is raising concerns over potential impacts on commercial and tribal fisheries. 

The Biden administration has called for deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy to combat climate change by 2030. Depending on where the turbines are placed, they could displace highly productive fishing grounds that account for billions of dollars and thousands of jobs in Oregon, Washington and California.

