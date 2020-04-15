Restrictions on daily life may continue for many months and won’t be totally lifted until cases of COVID-19 steadily fall and states are able to test, treat, track and quarantine more people to keep the virus from rebounding, according to officials in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California.
States have yet to fully quantify the scale of the task. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said state officials are still learning how fast hospitals are going through masks, gowns and gloves. “We honestly don’t know how much PPE (personal protection equipment) capacity we need,” she said.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday extended his state’s stay-home order until at least April 30, though some retailers can reopen immediately if they offer curbside pickup. The governor said he expected more businesses to reopen next month, providing they can keep workers and customers spaced apart.
“I hate to tell people to be patient in these trying times, but that’s the message,” he said. “I gotta do what I gotta do for the good of the people of Idaho.”
States have exempted agriculture from orders that have shut down businesses deemed “non-essential.” The lockdowns, however, have caused widespread job losses rippling through the entire economy and changing consumer demands.
Brown and California Gov. Gavin Newsom presented Tuesday what they called state-specific “frameworks” for reopening the economy and rolling back bans on social gatherings. Both declined to set numerical goals or timelines.
The governors said preconditions to rescinding their respective indefinite stay-home orders included being able to test people who show symptoms, track down their contacts and isolate the sick. “It’s not going to be easy, and it’s going to take longer than we want,” Brown said.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s chief of staff, David Postman, said Tuesday that the state didn’t have specific benchmarks. “I wouldn’t expect us to say, ‘When we hit this number, this will happen.’ It’s not that easy,” he said.
The three West Coast governors, all Democrats, announced Monday they were forming an alliance to coordinate their responses to the coronavirus. The pact, however, had no immediate effect. State officials said they would come out with their own plans to guide their actions.
Little, a Republican, said he’s interested in what the other states are doing, but added, “we are vastly different than those three states on the West Coast.”
According to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, demand for hospital beds in Washington and Idaho have peaked, and will peak in California on April 17 and in Oregon on April 26. No state currently has a shortage of beds, according to the institute, which assumes states will maintain social-distancing rules through the end of May.
Overall COVID-19 activity has leveled off in Washington, officials said, but Health Secretary John Wiesman said life won’t return to pre-coronavirus norms for “many, many months, probably not until we have a vaccine.”
Washington’s stay-home order expires May 4. Weisman said there will “probably be a series of sequential modifications.”
Oregon state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said the state would like to have the capacity to test roughly 15,000 people a week for an extended period. As of Tuesday, a little more than 32,000 people had been tested in Oregon since the outbreak began, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The state will need to hire epidemiologists and workers to check on patients quarantined in their home, Sidelinger said. He warned that lifting restrictions on surgeries, put off now even though a person might be in pain, will be another stress on hospitals.
California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said the state hopes to be able to test “tens of thousands” of people every day by the end of the month. “We don’t have a clear target number,” he said.
Newsom said businesses, schools and other public places will need to redraw their floor plans to keep people apart, even after the stay-home order is lifted. The state will reserve the option of reinstating restrictions, he said.
Newsom said he might have a better answer in two weeks on when limits on activities will ease. It will depend, he said, on the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital beds, particularly in intensive care units. It also will depend on progress in building an “infrastructure” to contain the virus, he said.
The chances large summer gatherings will be allowed are small, Newsom said. “Normal, it will not be. At least not until we have herd immunity, and we have a vaccine.”