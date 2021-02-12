SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Farm groups are pushing back against California Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent proposal to increase pesticide fees.
In January, Newsom included in his proposed 2021-2022 budget a plan to update the state's pesticide fee structure for the first time in 16 years. It would approximately double fees for some pesticides. The goal is to deter farmers and home gardeners from using high-hazard chemicals.
The governor's stated intention is to "accelerate the transition away from harmful pesticides."
Advocates say the plan would help the state move away from dangerous chemicals.
"The proposal would help safeguard kids, farmworkers and their communities, which bear disproportionate burdens from the resulting pollution," Victoria Rome, California governmental affairs director of the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a statement.
Critics say the proposal could hurt farm industries.
"This is a terrible approach. We were totally caught off guard," said Roger Isom, president and chief executive of the Western Agricultural Processors Association.
Under existing law, the state charges a flat "mill assessment" fee for all pesticide sales at the point of first sale into the state. A "mill" is one-tenth of a cent. Currently, according to the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, the fee is 21 mills, or 2.1 cents per sales dollar.
Newsom's proposal would create a tiered system. Chemicals on the low-hazard end, including disinfectants, would see a gradual fee rise to 2.6 cents per dollar, while pesticides considered more toxic would top out at 4.5 cents per dollar.
The fee hike would be phased in over four years. Once the plan is fully deployed, it should bring in $45 million annually.
That money would fund programs at the California Department of Pesticide Regulation and California Department of Food and Agriculture, including expanding enforcement activities, increasing air monitoring and supporting County Agricultural Commissioners and Extension positions.
"I know they (Department of Pesticide Regulation) need more money. We understand that. But to raise our fees this way is unacceptable," said Isom of the processors association.
Some industry leaders say they think it's reasonable for the agency to seek funding for some programs. Isom, for example, said funding extension positions is "absolutely necessary," but he thinks it's inappropriate to fund additional enforcement.
Because the proposal would place higher fees on certain pesticide classes — fumigants, or gaseous pesticides, for example — certain crops would be harder-hit.
Tree nut growers are concerned because some of their international markets require pesticides. South Korea, for example, requires walnut imports must be fumigated with methyl bromide.
Pesticides containing 1,3-dicloropropane and metam potassium would carry high fees. According to agency data, these two pesticides were among the top five with most pounds applied in 2018.
Past sales data show 68% of registered pesticides in California would be in the lowest fee tier, 14% in the second tier and 23% in the highest tier.
Policy experts say Newsom's proposal is more likely to become law since a recent procedural determination found passing the bill will require only a simple majority.
The proposal will be debated in the Legislature before final adoption in June.