Trucking companies and related industries are gearing up for "clean" truck mandates and similar rules to go into effect across the West Coast — in California, Oregon and Washington.
Although clean trucks rules vary by state, all are similar in aim: They are mandates that strive to cut emissions by requiring production of cleaner trucks while phasing out older diesel models.
All eyes are on California, which is a step ahead of its northern neighbors.
California aims to have a fully zero-emission drayage fleet by 2035. California Air Resources Board defines a drayage truck as an on-road, heavy-duty vehicle that transports containers and bulk to and from the ports and rail yards.
To achieve its goal, the state has several rules in the pipeline.
The most imminent change will kick in on Jan. 1, 2023, when drayage trucks manufactured with an engine year model of 2007 to 2009 will no longer be allowed to operate in the state's ports and rail yards. Engines prior to that year are already banned.
Matt Schrap, CEO of Harbor Trucking Association, a coalition of intermodal carriers serving West Coast ports, estimates that under the rule, 75,000 trucks currently in use will no longer be eligible to operate at ports and rail yards.
"Are we going to have a severe shortage (of trucks) adding to the supply chain issues?" Jolene Boothby, director of customer support at Sun-Maid Growers, asked Schrap during a Q&A at the Agriculture Transportation Coalition's annual conference in Tacoma.
It's hard to predict, Schrap replied. He forecasted that among owner-operators who fall under the rule, about one third will buy new trucks, one third will leave the industry and one third will become employees rather than owning fleets.
Schrap said truckers are even "more concerned" about a rule that will take effect the following year. Jan. 1 of 2024, all drayage trucks registering online for the first time with the state's air resources board must be zero-emissions vehicles, meaning hydrogen or electric.
The state also has rules aimed at increasing production and purchase of electric trucks.
Schrap said he sees four main challenges in the rapid push for electric: up-front cost, range, weight and lack of infrastructure.
According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, before government incentives are factored in, a 2022 battery electric truck costs two to three times more than its diesel counterpart. In the longer term, however, drivers save on fuel.
Some trucks can travel only a limited range before needing recharging, and a study from research firm McKinsey & Co. found that it would take a common supercharger about eight hours to charge a heavy-duty truck with a battery close to 1,000 kilowatt-hours.
Truckers are also concerned about weight. Electric semi-trucks weigh significantly more than diesel counterparts. Additional weight means less capacity.
Perhaps the biggest concern truckers have is over infrastructure. A 2022 McKinsey study found that a shortage of charging and hydrogen refueling infrastructure is a major barrier to adoption of zero-emissions trucks.
"The real problem is the infrastructure," said Schrap.
Despite challenges, organizations are investing in electric and preparing for incoming rules.
Sherry Hertel, vice president of intermodal sales at Total Transportation Services, said TSSI was the recipient of two Nikola-manufactured electric trucks earlier this year.
"We've been testing them, and they're running fabulously," said Hertel.
Hertel said she is very pleased with the trucks' performance, but she remains concerned about lack of infrastructure.