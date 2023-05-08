In 2016, Anna-Lisa Laca, a Nevada farmer, bought 300 dairy goats and started the transition from raising sheep to goats.

Today, she milks about 3,000 goats and sells the milk to two major goat dairy brands: Redwood Hill, a yogurt company, and Laura Chenel, a specialty goat cheese company in Sonoma, Calif.

Laura Chenel, the company's founder, milking a goat.
