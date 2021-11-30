The two largest West Coast ports plan to charge a daily fee on incoming containers that aren't immediately picked up as a way to reduce congestion, a move opposed by a group of U.S. senators but supported by a coalition of agricultural shippers.
Fifteen U.S. Senate Republicans raised concerns about the container fees at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.
The senators, including Idaho’s Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, said in a Nov. 19 letter to Federal Maritime Commission Chairman Daniel Maffei that he should re-evaluate the fees.
The ports plan to charge ocean carriers daily dwell fees of $100 per container. For containers moving by rail, shipping lines are charged if the container sits in port longer than six days.
The effective date for the fee has been postponed to Dec. 6 as container movement improved.
“These fees, just like tariffs, ultimately will be passed onto the American consumer in the form of higher prices for goods at a time when the prices are already at record highs,” the senators said.
The fees do not address factors such as labor shortages, congestion involving empty containers, and an insufficient supply of intermodal equipment.
“It’s a complicated process, obviously, but we don’t want to make the situation worse with arbitrary fees,” said Lindsay Nothern, Crapo’s communications director.
Marty Cozza, communications director for Risch, said the senators believe the commission must expedite review of container excess-dwell fees, ensure port operators follow existing regulations in the commission’s jurisdiction, and “propose a solution that will not raise costs and ultimately lead to higher prices for American consumers.”
Rather than a top-down federal directive, “a proposed solution should come from those who are dealing with these supply chain problems firsthand,” she said. “Given the commission’s familiarity with and proximity to the issue, they are best placed to offer a better approach.”
Peter Friedmann, executive director of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, said the container dwell-fee plan generated predictable opposition. But he applauds port directors for taking the initiative.
“For too long, the only response that people had for any proposed solution was that it can’t work,” he said. “Thus, nothing was being attempted. Here, they have tried something dramatic. It will force ocean carriers and other stakeholders to do things they don’t want to do, but that’s called leadership.”
The coalition has developed 64 solutions to port congestion. But if the only acceptable approach addresses all components of the multifaceted issue, “you will never accomplish anything,” Friedmann said. “Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the possible.”
Container dwell fees are “focused on the stakeholder that has the ability to have the greatest impact on port congestion, and that is the ocean carriers,” he said. Carriers “need to take some responsibility for the congestion at the ports that they are causing and which is the primary cause of the supply chain crisis.”
Fees will be charged only on import containers, Friedmann said. Ocean carriers likely will pass the fee on to importers — which concerns the coalition because it compounds injuries already suffered, such as much higher freight costs. Importers “want that cargo off the terminal as fast as anyone does.”
He said congestion at port terminals “has severely injured U.S. agriculture exporters, and that congestion is one of the reasons the ocean carriers are frequently declining to carry export cargo,” instead returning to Asia empty to pick up consumer goods.