Union Pacific train (copy)

A Union Pacific train. Federal regulators have ordered the railroad to deliver grain to a California chicken farm.

 Union Pacific Railroad Co.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators have ordered Union Pacific railroad to make sure a livestock producer gets the grain it needs in California to prevent millions of chickens and hundreds of thousands of cattle from starving.

The U.S. Surface Transportation Board told the railroad it must improve service to Foster Farms to keep it from running out of feed for livestock it raises.

