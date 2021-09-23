SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Sept. 22 that would have allowed farmworkers to participate in union elections with vote-by-mail ballots and would have effectively dismantled the secret ballot election system.
Some farmworker unions are criticizing the governor for his decision, while several agricultural organizations are praising the veto.
"This bill contains various inconsistencies and procedural issues related to the collection and review of ballot cards," Newsom said in his veto message explaining his decision.
If the measure — Assembly Bill 616 — had passed, it would have replaced secret-ballot elections for union organizing with a system known as "card check." In essence, this would have allowed farmworkers to vote by mail rather than having to go to a poll.
Advocates, including United Farm Workers and other unions, said this would have better protected employees from coercion or intimidation and would have allowed them to conveniently select their collective bargaining representative through a ballot card election either by mail or at a physical ballot drop-off.
Opponents, including some of the state's largest farm industry groups, said it would eliminate farmworkers' right to choose whether they want to form or join a union and would demolish the "sanctity" of the secret ballot.
Dozens of protesters — led by the California Farm Bureau Federation — rallied Sept. 9 outside the California state Capitol in Sacramento in opposition to the bill. Now, those same groups are applauding the governor on his decision to veto the measure.
“We commend Gov. Newsom for rejecting the most recent (United Farm Workers)-backed attempt to dismantle the secret ballot election for farmworkers," Dave Puglia, CEO and president of Western Growers, an advocacy group, said in a statement Thursday. "In vetoing AB 616, Gov. Newsom has preserved the integrity of the Agricultural Labor Relations Act and protected the rights of farmworkers in choosing whether to form or join a union."
California Farm Bureau president Jamie Johansson agreed with Puglia and said Newsom's veto "means that strong-arm organizing tactics and coercion have no place in California agriculture."
California Fresh Fruit Association president Ian LeMay joined in applauding the governor's action.
"Today's veto of AB 616 preserves the right to a free and fair election process for all California farmworkers from those who sought to take that right away from them," he said.
United Farm Workers, in contrast, expressed disappointment in Newsom's decision. UFW had been planning a 260-mile march from Tulare County to the Capitol in Sacramento this week to advocate for the bill.
Now, in response to the veto, what would have been a support march has turned into a protest. According to a statement UFW issued on Twitter, the union redirected its march Sept. 22 toward the French Laundry restaurant in Napa County — a reference to the party Newsom attended at that restaurant last November, mask-less, after he had asked Californians to avoid mixed groups and indoor settings during the pandemic.
"Workers are now marching toward the French Laundry, hoping to finally meet with the governor," UFW posted on Twitter late Sept. 22.