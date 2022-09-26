SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — California's power shortages have prompted Taylor Farms, a major producer of fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, to build its own microgrid at one of its 22 facilities.
The produce supplier, based in the Salinas Valley — often called the "Salad Bowl of the World" — can't afford to lose refrigeration at its warehouses, where workers put together salads and fruit kits that are packaged for sale.
Wyatt Maysey, Taylor Farms' director of sustainability, said the company's microgrid was born out of two things: an aim to be sustainable and a need for more reliable energy.
The company's operations, he said, need 24/7 refrigeration year-round to guarantee product quality and safety.
"A blackout could require our facilities to not only cease production but could put enormous amounts of valuable food at risk of being wasted," said Maysey.
As California struggles to keep the lights on, Maysey said the traditional power grid "is proving to be a risk in reliable energy supply," prompting Taylor Farms to plan its own grid at its San Juan Bautista location.
Taylor Farms is not alone in seeking independence from California's strained power grid. According to a database from the U.S. Department of Energy on microgrid installations by state, since 1988, California companies and organizations have installed 90 microgrids.
Interest in microgrids appears to have intensified in recent years, as the database shows that 47% of the 90 microgrids went online in just the past five years.
"Energy resiliency and reliability are increasingly becoming an important topic in daily business operations across all industries," said Maysey of Taylor Farms. "To our knowledge, this microgrid in San Juan Bautista will be the largest agricultural microgrid in the nation."
The microgrid will power a 450,000-square-foot facility using a combination of fuel cells, solar panels and batteries.
Taylor Farms, the project's primary investor, plans to spend about $30 million to install the microgrid. Maysey said the project should pay for itself in five to seven years.
Taylor Farms is partnering with three energy firms: Bloom Energy, Ameresco Inc. and Concept Clean Energy. Taylor Farms will install 6 megawatts of fuel cells from Bloom, 2 megawatts of solar power from Concept Clean Energy and a 2 megawatt to 4 megawatt-hour battery.
Taylor Farms is using three types of energy because each has strengths and limitations.
"Microgrids operate similar to orchestras," Maysey said. "In order to get a well-sounding orchestra, you may need a diverse instrument set."
Taylor Farms predicts the project's emissions will be lower compared to the traditional grid.
Virginia Citrano, spokeswoman for Bloom Energy, said that when the microgrid is fully installed and has been tested, Taylor Farms "will be able to fully disconnect from the existing electricity grid."
Maysey, of Taylor Farms, said his team is excited to build and validate the project to go off the utility grid. Construction is underway, and Maysey predicts the microgrid installation will be completed next spring.
If the model works, the company may deploy microgrids at some of its other facilities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
