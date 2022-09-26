Taylor Farms aims to get off the grid

California's regular power shortages have prompted produce company Taylor Farms to build its own microgrid.

 Business Wire

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — California's power shortages have prompted Taylor Farms, a major producer of fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, to build its own microgrid at one of its 22 facilities.

The produce supplier, based in the Salinas Valley — often called the "Salad Bowl of the World" — can't afford to lose refrigeration at its warehouses, where workers put together salads and fruit kits that are packaged for sale.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you