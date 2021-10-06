Environmental groups want to convince a federal appeals court that farmers and ranchers are overly favored in the management of Klamath Basin national wildlife refuges.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is considering arguments by several environmental nonprofits that claim the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hasn’t sufficiently scrutinized the impacts of livestock grazing, crop cultivation and pesticide spraying on the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex.
Last year, a federal judge dismissed lawsuits filed by the Audubon Society of Portland, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Western Watersheds Project, ruling that the agency had complied with several laws that govern the 200,000-acre refuge complex.
Those three environmental groups have now challenged that decision before the 9th Circuit, which heard oral arguments in the case on Oct. 5.
The Audubon Society focused on water management in the refuge system, claiming the agency has unlawfully prioritized agriculture over the welfare of bird species.
Wetlands have gone dry and thousands of birds have died of disease outbreaks recently, said Maura Fahey, the nonprofit’s attorney. “Meanwhile, commercial agricultural use has persisted.”
The agency’s plan for the refuge complex is “arbitrary” because it doesn’t address the water shortages that are the most pressing problem for wildlife habitat, she said.
“Here, where the rest of the refuge is almost entirely failing to support waterfowl because there’s no water for wetlands, it’s not justifiable for the agency to continue 20,000 acres of commercial agriculture,” Fahey said.
The Center for Biological Diversity opposed the agency’s authorization of pesticide usage on farmed land in the refuge complex, arguing that alternative methods haven’t been adequately considered.
The Fish and Wildlife Service lacks scientific data to support its conclusion that pesticides are consistent with good waterfowl management, said Stephanie Parent, the group’s attorney. The agency also has outdated ideas about organic methods being impractical.
“Organic farming is feasible,” Parent said. “It’s occurring on a portion of the refuge already.”
The Western Watersheds Project alleged the agency violated the National Environmental Policy Act by not considering the environmental advantages of eliminating or reducing livestock grazing in the Clear Lake Refuge, which is part of the complex.
The agency didn’t even evaluate those possibilities because it concluded without proof that grazing improves wildlife habitat and that reducing it would encourage invasive weeds, said John Persell, the nonprofit’s attorney.
“Under NEPA, that kind of judgment can only be made after a rigorous public comparison of the alternatives,” Persell said. “The Service turned the process on its head and ended its inquiry before even beginning it, which is impermissible.”
Andrew Bernie, the federal government’s attorney, countered that the environmental lawsuits were properly dismissed because the Service had resolved complex issues in a way that’s consistent with federal statutes.
If the agency stopped allowing farmers to irrigate, that water would simply go to the next person in line with a water right — not to the wetlands, he said. The water rights for agriculture in the refuge complex have an older priority date than those for wetlands.
“All it would do is send water to higher priority uses,” Bernie said.
The agency considers pesticides a “last resort” and regulates which ones can be applied in the refuge complex, he said. “They’re only going to be used when other management tools are unavailable or ineffective at controlling problems.”
As for grazing, the agency did not study the possibility of reducing the practice because other methods of controlling invasive weeds, such as mowing or herbicides, aren’t suited to the area’s terrain or don’t provide a sustained benefit, Bernie said.
“The Service concluded that grazing is really essential to combat these invading grasses,” he said.
Brittany Johnson, attorney for the Tulelake Irrigation District, also countered the attacks lobbed by the environmental plaintiffs.
Irrigation is necessary for the leased farmland in the refuge complex to receive water, so there’s a “false dichotomy” in the claim that water can either go to agriculture or wildlife, she said.
“It would just turn the land into weeds” if irrigation were discontinued, Johnson said.
Pesticides are regulated by the federal, state and county governments, as well as in contracts with farmers and through a process for approving pesticides in the refuge complex, she said.
“The level of regulation of pesticides in the refuges is far and above any other agricultural land in the basin,” Johnson said.