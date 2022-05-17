SAN FRANCISCO — The U.S. Department of Labor has fined five California farms that failed to provide H-2A agricultural guestworkers with the wages, benefits or protections required by law.
In a series of investigations from April 2020 to February 2022, the agency's Wage and Hour Division found that several California farms did not meet their responsibilities under the H-2A program.
According to the agency, some employers didn't provide workers with meals or kitchen facilities, did not pay inbound and outbound transportation and meal costs and allowed workers to be transported in vehicles that didn't meet safety standards.
Some employers also shortchanged workers. The agency recovered $225,114 in back wages — the difference between the amount an employee was supposed to be paid and the amount they were actually paid — for 588 guestworkers.
The department has reached administrative settlements with five of the offending farms and has fined the employers $54,617. The farms included Adam Bros. Farming in Santa Maria, Boavista Farms in Santa Maria, Profesco Inc. in Santa Maria, SARC in Nipomo and Togliatti Farms LLC in San Martin.
In the context of California's broader agricultural economy, these numbers appear relatively small against the backdrop of a $49 billion agricultural industry. But Michael Petersen, a department spokesman, said the cases are not isolated.
"Unfortunately, wage theft is extremely common," Petersen told the Capital Press.
According to public records, nationally, the agency's Wage and Hour Division has investigated 735 cases with confirmed H-2A violations in the last two fiscal years. These investigations recovered more than $9 million in back wages for 13,408 workers.
Are violations intentional or unintentional? Both, said Petersen. Many employers, he said, misfile paperwork or make mistakes without apparent intent. Some industry groups say it's difficult for farms to meet stringent agency requirements, leading to mistakes.
Other employers act deliberately.
"Our investigators find many employers who acknowledge their responsibilities to the H-2A program and are willing to work with us and correct any mistakes," said Petersen. "But we also find employers who will deliberately violate the rights of their workers and then try to cover their tracks."
Based on Department of Labor data, the H-2A program represents a significant portion of violations nationwide. In 2020, 53% of farmworkers receiving back wages after investigations were H-2A workers; in 2021, 71% were H-2A workers.
Petersen said the apparent higher ratio in H-2A violations may be because the guestworker program is under "increased scrutiny" by the agency.
Agency data also shows a recent increase in the number of violations nationwide and the amount of back wages owed. Back wage amounts recovered by the department were $8.4 million in 2021, $7.2 million in 2020, $6 million in 2019 and $4.2 million in 2018.
Data for January-April 2022 is scarce. Petersen said it's "too soon to say" whether employers are trying to skirt California's newly implemented overtime pay law, which kicked in Jan. 1.
Wages aren't the only concern; employers have also been cited for failing to meet transportation safety requirements.
"Making sure the workers get to and from work safely is a big deal to us," said Petersen.